When planning your trip to the British Grand Prix, something that is often overlooked is booking your Silverstone Parking. Yes, you must book!If you are attending on either the Friday practice, Saturday qualifying, or the Sunday race day, you must have either a car park pass booked, or registered for the Park and Ride car parks situated away from the circuit (scroll down for more info.)

Silverstone Car Parks

To book Silverstone Parking select Formula 1 or MotoGP

There are two options for parking your car at the British GP. There is the official Silverstone car park which is situated behind the Luffield and Abbey grandstands, or Whittlebury Park offers car parking for either the whole weekend, or just race day. Whittlebury Car Park is a short walk from Copse Corner or Becketts.

Prices range between £16 (Fri) and £66 (Fri-Sun) depending on how many days you select for your pass. Check the link below for full details:

Parking is free at Silverstone on the Thursday before the Grand Prix for fans coming for the pit walk and evenings entrainment.

Silverstone Park and Ride and Circuit Parking

Update – 21st May 2015

Parking Update for Silverstone British Formula 1 Grand Prix for 2015

Options for parking for this years British Grand Prix have recently been updated with options to book at the circuit or one of the park and ride car parks either at the M1 or M40. The M40 Park and Ride is also taking bookings for Sunday only at just £11.

Description Period Price Circuit Parking Friday to Sunday £66 Book Circuit Parking Sunday £51 Book

Circuit Parking Saturday £26 Book

Circuit Parking Friday £16 Book

M1 Park & Ride Parking Friday to Sunday £31 Book

M1 Park & Ride Parking Friday £11 Book

M1 Park & Ride Parking Saturday £11 Book

M40 Park & Ride Parking Friday to Sunday £31 Book

M40 Park & Ride Parking Sunday £11 Book

Whittlebury Park Parking Friday to Sunday £65 Book

Whittlebury Park Parking Sunday £35 Book



To avoid the queues that may exist in or out of the circuit over the weekend, using the Silverstone Park and Ride service may well be for you! Park and Ride charges per car and ranges between £11 (Friday) and £31 (Friday-Sunday). You must book it in advance.

There are two Park and Ride locations. One located for the M1 motorway users, and one for the M40.

M1 and M40 Park and Ride shuttle operating times

Friday: The first shuttle bus which leaves from the M1 park & ride to the Silverstone circuit is at 6:00am, and the last shuttle sis 6:30pm on Friday. The shuttle will come and go regularly until 10:30am and then commence again from 4:00pm.

Saturday: The shuttles start at 5:30am until 11:00am and then from 4:00pm until 6:45pm.

Sunday: The shuttles start at 5:30am until 11:00am and then from 3:00pm until 7:45pm.

School Parking

Another option is parking at a nearby Schools in Silverstone. Not only do you get a cheaper price but all the funds go to help the local schools. This is a popular choice, so we recommend you book early!

Visit www.silverstoneschoolsparking.co.uk/ for more information.

Hopefully this has given you all the information you need about British Grand Prix parking and park & ride. Please feel free to get in touch via our contact page if you require any further assistance.