2020 Formula 1 Calendar (Provisional)

The 2020 F1 calendar has been released with 22 Grand Prix’s confirmed. This is the highest number of grand prix’s ever to be held in one season. The calendar begins with Australia on March 15th and ends in Abu Dhabi on 29th November.

Germany has been dropped from the schedule but Italy and Spain which were rumoured to be dropped have both been included. New races will also take place in Vietnam on a street circuit in Hanoi and the return of the Dutch grand prix at the Zandvoort circuit. The last F1 grand prix in the Netherlands was in 1985.

Date Grand Prix Circuit
15th March Australia Melbourne
22nd March Bahrain Sakhir
5th April Vietnam Hanoi
19th April China Shanghai
3rd May Netherlands Zandvoort
10th May Spain Barcelona
24th May Monaco Monaco
7th June Azerbaijan Baku
14th June Canada Montreal
28th June France Paul Ricard
5th July Austria Red Bull Ring
19th July Great Britain Silverstone
2nd August Hungary Hungaroring
30th August Belgium Spa
6th September Italy Monza
20th September Singapore Singapore
27th September Russia Sochi
11th October Japan Suzuka
25th October United States Austin
1st November Mexico Mexico City
15th November Brazil Interlagos
29th November Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

