2020 Formula 1 Calendar (Provisional)

The 2020 F1 calendar has been released with 22 Grand Prix’s confirmed. This is the highest number of grand prix’s ever to be held in one season. The calendar begins with Australia on March 15th and ends in Abu Dhabi on 29th November.

Germany has been dropped from the schedule but Italy and Spain which were rumoured to be dropped have both been included. New races will also take place in Vietnam on a street circuit in Hanoi and the return of the Dutch grand prix at the Zandvoort circuit. The last F1 grand prix in the Netherlands was in 1985.