One of the only real “classic” races left on the F1 calendar, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is one of the truly special races that oozes history and passionate crowd. Dubbed the Home of ‘British Motorsport’, it all started with racing on an airfield around oil drums in the 1950’s. Today the circuit has never looked so good and has its place in World Championship has been secured for over a decade to come.
The British Grand Prix is the home race of Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Paul di Resta and Max Chilton.
The British GP is currently held at the Silverstone circuit – dubbed the “Home of British Motor Racing”, in the East Midlands region of England. The circuit is located next to the Northamptonshire villages of Silverstone and Whittlebury and straddles the Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire border. Currently, the main entrance to the circuit is from the Buckinghamshire side. The circuit has a long history in Formula One and proudly British passionate fans.
After World War II, most new British circuits were built on abandoned airfields, and Silverstone was one of those circuits. Silverstone is on the site of a World War II Royal Air Force bomber station, RAF Silverstone. The airfield’s three runways still lie within the outline of the track used today.
Britain hosted the first ever Formula One race when the Formula One Championship was introduced in 1950. Along with Italy, The British Grand Prix is the oldest continuously staged Formula One World Championship Grand Prix. It was awarded the European Grand Prix title five times between 1950 and 1977.
Despite the doubts over the future of the race over the years, the Silverstone GP remains one of the world’s classic yet premier motor racing events, with a great turn out year after year.
Driving challenges of Silverstone
Even experienced drivers have difficulty negotiating this track with its series of tight turns and fast corners. The Silverstone circuit was once known for being a pure speed track, with one high-speed curve coming after the other. After various developments to the circuit, today the track is more about the technical challenge than the speed. The new configuration should provide a greater test of a driver’s overall skill – along with the team’s ability to set up the car. Instead of just setting up and flat out driving the car around the circuit as fast as possible, the teams and drivers also need to consider handling and grip in the series of fast corners and straights that is Silverstone circuit.
And of course this is Britain, so rain is always expected! As if the circuit wasn’t challenging enough, drivers also have to be prepared to navigate the track in tricky wet conditions, which always makes it more exciting for the fans!
Comments(11)
Bettina saysJune 7, 2015 at 8:29 pm
hi I have just booked my tickets they are disabled tickets do you know where that would be
Simon Purnell saysJune 8, 2015 at 10:29 am
Hi Bettina
It’s best to check with your ticket provider, do you have their contact details? If not I can see if I can help.
Anna saysJune 27, 2015 at 2:00 pm
Hi there, thanks for your advice on where to sit, much appreciated! I have weekend tickets for next week. Planning to take my Dad on the Sunday. Do you know if I can take someone else on the other days, i.e. have different people using the tickets each day? Thank you, Anna.
Simon Purnell saysJuly 2, 2015 at 1:12 pm
Hi Anna
Yes no problem, the tickets can be used by other people
Jenny saysJune 30, 2015 at 6:59 pm
I am taking my son on Friday 3rd July to see the practice. He is 10 years old and a huge fan. We have general admission tickets. I know nothing about F1 or the silverstone site but I want him to have a great time, any tips on where to seat ourselves? or how to spend the day as it is a very long day with lots going on?
Simon Purnell saysJuly 2, 2015 at 1:05 pm
Hi Jenny
It’s roving grandstand seat on Friday only (excluding Club Corner and Club Silverstone grandstands). I’d look to go anywhere between International Pit Straight (opposite the pits) Stowe Corner and Farm
James Burke saysJuly 2, 2015 at 2:17 pm
hi. I’m attending on sat for my 1st time with my wife with a general admission ticket. What time should we arrive and where should we aim for for the best experience. Ps. We have not pre booked parking. Can you pay on the day and where should we go? Thank you in advance. James.
Simon Purnell saysJuly 3, 2015 at 8:56 am
Hi James
Parking at the circuit and Park and Ride are now sold out or no longer available. You can’t just turn up. Other options include Megabus, bus or taxi. As for recommended spots Vale, Maggots or inside Brooklands
Kenny saysJuly 4, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Is there going to be an open grid/pit walk on thurs for 3 day ticket holders?
I thought i read something that suggested there was something happening but cant find it again and not sure if it was just a competition
brian saysJanuary 22, 2017 at 9:00 am
Hello, Looking to take my Dad to the British this year and was wandering if the ‘General admission’ tickets on race day are adequate enough to see the race or is there alot of non entry areas (like the finishing straight) and can you use the seats with General admission since it will be a long day and my Dad is in his 70’s. I presume there’s no OAP pricing either? Thanks Brian
Simon Purnell saysJanuary 24, 2017 at 10:43 am
Hi Brian, The general admission tickets are good and there’s a lot of viewing points around the circuit. Unfortunately you won’t be able to use the Grandstand seating with a general admission ticket. I would recommend taking some camp chairs and plan on an early start to find the best places to watch the race. Our ‘Where to sit guide’ will be able to help.
