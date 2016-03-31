WIN a 2016 McLaren T-Shirt with enterF1.com

This competition is now closed.

The Winner is Dave Ainsworth

Congratulations Dave! Jenson Button T-Shirt is on it’s way.

To celebrate the second round of the 2016 Formula 1 World Championship, we are giving away an Official 2016 McLaren/Honda Jenson Button T-Shirt in Black/White.

How can I win one?

Entering this competition takes less than a minute. Simply follow the instructions below and you’re in the hat to win this brilliant new t-shirt!

We’ll pick a winner at random on Tuesday, 12th April, 2016, just in time for the Chinese Grand Prix. The winner will either be contacted via Facebook or email and asked to get in touch via email to arrange your preferred size and postal details to receive the prize.

