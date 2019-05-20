British Grand Prix – Top 4 Most Expensive European Race

The British Grand Prix has fallen within the top four most expensive f1 races to attend according to new research on EVERY European 2019 F1 race.

As practice at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya begins, new research conducted by Ocean Finance have looked into the costs involved in attending every single European Grand Prix race in the 2019 calendar.

The research found that:

You will need to spend a massive £7,590.07 to travel and attend all 11 European races in the 2019.

This includes the cost of race admission for the weekend, return flights, accommodation and spending money costs.

The most cost-effective race to attend is the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya totalling £551.57.

To book accommodation in Great Britain will cost F1 fans an average of £230.00 per person and is the second most expensive place to book in Europe following Azerbaijan.

For the next European race in Monaco it will cost UK fans a eye-watering £799.05 to watch the Monaco Grand Prix.

This new research displaying data gathered by Sky Scanner and Destinations Budget Planner shows it will cost £7,590.07 for fans to follow every European race in the 2019 F1 season.

The British Grand Prix has proved to be more expensive than most F1 fans imagined, with accommodation costs being the second highest place of all eleven European destinations- finding a place to stay for cheap will be challenging.

Budgeting

Budgeting at each European destination was calculated based on the average amount of spending money you’re likely to spend at each level. This was based on food, drink and transport.

However, with finance options available directly from The British Grand Prix website, there are flexible options in place for visitors of the race at Silverstone. Daily spends at the British Grand Prix are expected to be surpass £240.00 so planning is crucial for having money left to spend.

Ocean Finance who gathered the data on the European race destinations have highlighted some interesting areas around budgets. Sky Scanner and F1 Destination Planner have raised surprising costings behind the British Grand Prix and it could be the case that F1 fans may have to make Silverstone their final stop.