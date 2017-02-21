F1 Competition for 2 Lewis Hamilton Caps

Welcome to our Competition

This competition is to win 2 caps for you and a friend. We’re keeping this competition simple, just tag a friend on our Facebook post. The winner will receive 2 caps one for them and one for the person tagged.

We’ll pick a winner at random on Friday 10th March 2017

The winner will either be contacted via Facebook or email and asked to get in touch via email to arrange your postal details to receive the prize.

There’s still tickets available for F1 Testing in Barcelona starting 28th March, click here to find out more.

Check out our F1 Competitions page for all the latest F1 prizes and giveaways, all in one place! Make sure you subscribe to make sure you never miss a competition again.