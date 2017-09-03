2017 Italian Grand Prix Tickets

Event details Sunday | September 3, 2017

| September 3, 2017 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm

2:00 pm - 11:59 pm Via Vedano, 5, 20900 Monza Monza and Brianza, Italy

Via Vedano, 5, 20900 Monza Monza and Brianza, Italy +39 039 24821

Tickets for the Italian Grand Prix are now on sale for 2017. The Monza race has been on the F1 calendar since 1922, lets hope it continues for a lot longer!

Early Bird Offers

Early bird tickets are available until the end of January 2017.

General Admission

General Admission Starts from approximately £79 for an adult weekend ticket.

Grandstands

There are 4 main viewing areas for grandstand seating at the 2017 Italian Grand Prix.

The Parabolica viewing area consists of 5 grandstands each with a view of the screen and also reserved seating. Tickets for this viewing area start at £131 for an adult weekend ticket.

The Ascari viewing area starts at approximately £131 (3 day) but for £365 (3 day) you can upgrade to Ascari Uno seating which provides a much better view of the Ascari Chicane.

First Chicane grandstand seating starts from approximately £290 for a weekend adult ticket.

There is also the ‘Main Straight’ viewing area. This consists of bleachers and also covered grandstands. Seating in the bleachers starts at £131 for a weekend ticket and covered seating starts at approximately £190.

Pit Walk Information

A free pit walk is expected to be held on the Thursday for three-day and Sunday ticket holders (subject to confirmation).

VIP Hospitality Packages

Hospitality tickets are not yet available for the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix 2016. Please check back soon for a complete list of hospitality ticket options.

Additional Information

Child Tickets: There are no child tickets available for this event. Children up to and including the age of 11 will get free general admission entry, if they require seating an adult ticket must be purchased.

Disabled Tickets: Spectators with a wheelchair-disability are allowed free entry into the circuit and do not need to buy a ticket. Vedano 25 is a wheelchair-accessible grandstand and cannot be pre-booked so spectators just need to arrive on the day. One companion is allowed in the stand, but the companion must buy a General Admission ticket to enter the circuit.

Provisional Date: Please note, this event has a provisional date and the official date will be released with the 2016 calendar.