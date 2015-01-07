If you’re looking for some inspiration on where to sit at the Circuit de Catalunya, then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve created the guide below to be as helpful as possible in advising you to pick a place to watch the next Spanish Grand Prix from. We’ve taken into account the best place for overtaking, likely place for spins and crashes, the best atmosphere and proximity to the facilities. It’s all covered and we’ve ranked it in order of our personal opinion.

The general admission at Catalunya is really good, compared to other circuits around the world. There are plenty of places around the track to choose from with a general admission ticket. Click here to read more.

#1 Start/finish straight

Main grandstand

Always one of the most popular places to watch the race from, the start/finish straight is very exciting and where a lot of the action happens. As well as the pre-race build up and post-race podium ceremony, spectators watching from here can expect a lot of drama from the start of the race and of course the chequered flag finish. There is plenty going on at this section of the race, so the main grandstand overlooking it is often first to sell out. Spectators will also have a good view of the pit lane exit from here. There is a TV screen to watch the rest of the race and this is also a covered grandstand, so will be a great place to watch the race from regardless of the weather.

#2 Europcar

Grandstands B, C, G, H

In the ‘Stadium’ section of the circuit, Europcar is a very fast corner – drivers will be doing speeds of around 240km/h through this right-hand turn and then making their way on to the last corner of the circuit, New Holland. Grandstands C and H have the best view of this corner, but Europcar can also be seen from B and G. A TV screen can also be seen from these stands, so spectators won’t miss any race action.

#3 Elf

Grandstands E, F, J, K

Elf corner is the first corner of the circuit and follows a very long start/finish straight, which includes the pit straight. This corner is a very exciting one, particularly in the first lap. There is good potential for overtaking here as it is quite a slow right-hand turn and comes after a long straight. Cars can break from about 310km/h right down to 135km/h for Elf corner.

Grandstands E and F have the best views of Elf. Situated right on the corner, there are also TV screens so the spectators can follow the rest of the race.

Grandstands J and K also have good views of Elf corner, but are closer to the start/finish line and the pit lane action. TV screens are also visible from these grandstands.

Grandstand A has views of Elf corner as well as the pit straight and the Seat corner, making this a very popular stand for spectators.

#4 Renault

Grandstand A

Following on from the Elf chicane is the Renault corner. Visible from grandstand A, this is a popular place to watch the race from, because of its great all-round views. The main pit straight, both the right- and the left-hander sections of the Elf Corner and Seat Corner can all be seen from this stand.

#5 Banc de Sabadell

Grandstands B, G

Following La Caixa, this corner is a 120km/h right-hand turn in the ‘Stadium’ section of the circuit. This section of the track can be very interesting as there is such a short distance between the three corners of La Caixa, Banc de Sabadell and Europcar. There are plenty of grandstands to get close to this challenging part of the race. B and G are best for Banc de Sabadell, and also have a view of a TV screen.

#6 Seat

Grandstand L

This exciting left-hand turn is a 90km/h second gear corner and the slowest on the track. Following on from Repsol the cars have a short straight, where they can reach speeds of up to 240km/h. There is definitely an overtaking opportunity here. Grandstand L provides great views of this corner and because it is so high up offers spectacular views from the main straight right through to Wurth corner. There is also a TV screen to follow the rest of the race.

Before Seat – Repsol

Corner number 3 of the circuit is Repsol. Visible from grandstand L, this right-hand turn leads into the exciting Seat hairpin. General admission will also enjoy good views of this corner.

After Seat – Wurth

Wurth is a tight left-hand turn following on from the excitement of the Seat hairpin and then corner 5. This corner is visible from grandstand N – a popular and affordable choice by spectators.

#7 New Holland

Grandstand I

New Holland is the last corner of the circuit before the start/finish straight and comes just after the entrance to the pit lane. This corner is a very important corner, especially in the final lap. It is also very fast – drivers take this corner with speeds of around 225km/h. Expect a lot of dust as drivers take to the curb of this final corner, speeding up for the finish line. Grandstand I enjoys the best view of this final corner, as well as a TV screen to follow the rest of the action.

#8 Campsa

Grandstand N

Campsa is an important corner in the race. Drivers will be doing high speeds of about 195km/h for this right-hand turn. Success at this corner is critical – a lot of lap time is often gained or lost here. Grandstand N overlooks Campsa and is well priced for the views it has to offer. Spectators watching from this stand can see the cars from Wurth corner all the way past Campsa and as they make their way towards the La Caixa hairpin. There is also a TV screen to watch the rest of the race.

After Campsa – La Caixa

This left-hand turn hairpin follows a long straight after the Campsa corner. It is a tight corner and drivers have to slow right down after the straight before it. La Caixa leads into the ‘Stadium’ part of the circuit – that is the Banc de Sabadell and Europcar corners. La Caixa can be seen from grandstands B and G.

