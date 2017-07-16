Event details Sunday | July 16, 2017

| July 16, 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 8TN

Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 8TN 0844 372 8200

If the Silverstone British Grand Prix in 2017 is anything like the 2016 and 2015 race, we’re in for another cracker! The British weather played an important role in the last 2 Grand Prix’s but lets hope for better weather in 2017.

Early Bird Discount

Tickets are now on sale for 2017 but no early bird discount is currently available.

General Admission

Tickets are on sale Now! with prices starting from just £99 the same as 2016). Sunday General Admission tickets are £99 and weekend tickets are £125.

General admission tickets for Friday and 3 day tickets allow roving access to available grandstands.

Great news for families with Children under 10! For 2017 General Admission tickets for Children under 10 can go free of charge.

Premium Covered Grandstands

Prices for 3 day stand tickets including roving on Friday and Saturday are £199.

Uncovered Grandstands

Prices for 3 day tickets for 2017 are £175.

Becketts Plus Grandstand tickets

These tickets include the following..

> A reserved seat in the selected grandstand on all three days

> Roving in available grandstands on Friday and Saturday

> A parking pass when buying 3 or 4 tickets.

Pit Walk

Access to Thursday’s pit walk is not included with any tickets. However, closer to the time of the race, 3 day ticket holders will automatically be entered into a ballot for a chance to win pit walk passes.

VIP and Hospitality Packages

There’s always a great range of packages available at Silverstone. Packages are available for all 3 days or you can book Sunday only. Prices start around the £1,000 mark for Sunday but drop us an email (click here) and we’ll let you know what’s available.

Updates

We’ll be updating the site with latest offers and discounts. We’ll also be updating our ‘Where to sit guide‘ based on the experiences of our site users.

If you’d like to contribute please drop us a line using the contact form below.