Event details
- Sunday | July 16, 2017
- 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 8TN
- 0844 372 8200
If the Silverstone British Grand Prix in 2017 is anything like the 2016 and 2015 race, we’re in for another cracker! The British weather played an important role in the last 2 Grand Prix’s but lets hope for better weather in 2017.
Early Bird Discount
Tickets are now on sale for 2017 but no early bird discount is currently available.
General Admission
Tickets are on sale Now! with prices starting from just £99 the same as 2016). Sunday General Admission tickets are £99 and weekend tickets are £125.
General admission tickets for Friday and 3 day tickets allow roving access to available grandstands.
Great news for families with Children under 10! For 2017 General Admission tickets for Children under 10 can go free of charge.
Premium Covered Grandstands
Prices for 3 day stand tickets including roving on Friday and Saturday are £199.
Uncovered Grandstands
Prices for 3 day tickets for 2017 are £175.
Becketts Plus Grandstand tickets
These tickets include the following..
> A reserved seat in the selected grandstand on all three days
> Roving in available grandstands on Friday and Saturday
> A parking pass when buying 3 or 4 tickets.
Pit Walk
Access to Thursday’s pit walk is not included with any tickets. However, closer to the time of the race, 3 day ticket holders will automatically be entered into a ballot for a chance to win pit walk passes.
VIP and Hospitality Packages
There’s always a great range of packages available at Silverstone. Packages are available for all 3 days or you can book Sunday only. Prices start around the £1,000 mark for Sunday but drop us an email (click here) and we’ll let you know what’s available.
Updates
We’ll be updating the site with latest offers and discounts. We’ll also be updating our ‘Where to sit guide‘ based on the experiences of our site users.
If you’d like to contribute please drop us a line using the contact form below.
Comments(14)
Michael Bond saysJuly 31, 2015 at 2:07 pm
Hi mate,
I’m coming over from Australia next June and am a keen F1 fan. I was just wondering how much will the cheapest grandstand seat be for just the day of the race? Also the cheapest grandstand seat give you a decent view?
Thanks
Michael
Simon Purnell saysJuly 31, 2015 at 2:56 pm
Hi Michael,
The cheapest grandstands are £199 but it’s got to be worth spending a little more to get a descent view!! How about Becketts for £249?
Try BookF1.com for Early Bird Discounts
David Breame saysMarch 15, 2016 at 6:45 pm
Hi
I would like to take my nine year old to watch the 2016 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. He has always wanted to watch this race. What is the cheapest entry fee for the both of us and what part of the track would we watch it from? What are the car park arrangements and is there a cost?
Many thanks
Dave
Simon Purnell saysMarch 16, 2016 at 12:38 pm
Hi Dave, Children aged 10 years and under are entitled to free General Admission entry. So you’d be looking at £185 for a Sunday General Admission ticket or £195 for the weekend. (ticket resellers can be found here). Take a look at our where to sit guide for more information on some of the best spots. You can book parking by clicking here.
Scott Campbell saysJune 21, 2016 at 11:35 am
Hi there. Attending my first ever grand prix at Silverstone in a couple of weeks. We have hired a cottage a couple of miles north of Banbury and were planning on booking a taxi to take us to Silverstone village and then walk to the circuit – apparently this is the easiest way to do it as it’s only 15 mins walk? Is that correct? Was planning on getting taxi to pick us up there afterwards as well…
Also, what is a sensible time to arrive AND leave on Saturday and Sunday? Don’t want to get snarled up too much in traffic but don’t want to be there at the crack of dawn!
Any advice/help is much appreciated!
Thanks
Scott
Simon Purnell saysJune 23, 2016 at 11:18 am
Hi Scott, Your plans to go to Silverstone Village and walk in sounds like a good one to me, 15 minutes should be fine to get your to the National Straight. It might be worth checking with a local Taxi company as they will be more familiar with the best drop and pick up points, maybe silverstonetaxi.co.uk. As far as timing Sunday is clearly busier than Saturday so I’d recommend an earlier start. If you have Grandstand tickets there’s less of a worry on timings.
Paul Howe saysJuly 3, 2016 at 7:47 pm
Hi, I have just booked tickets and parking for the 2016 F1 race day but need to collect the tickets from the ticket collection office. This will be my first time at any F1 and I was wondering how to get to the ticket collection office and whether it would be worth me coming on Saturday to collect the tickets rather than wait while Sunday, when things are going to be extremely busy.
Simon Purnell saysJuly 4, 2016 at 11:15 am
Hi Paul, Saturday is likely to be very busy too. If you’ve got Grandstand tickets obviously you have no worries about taking your seats. The gates open at 6 and the car parks open 30 minutes before that. Head for the main entrance for tickets.
Simon Purnell saysJuly 5, 2016 at 7:51 am
Hi Paul, Ticket collection is at the Main Event Reception near Gate 1
Jeff Hall saysNovember 29, 2016 at 7:49 pm
Hi, I wish to take my 11 year old grandson to the British Grand Prix 2017 – on the Saturday. I’ve not been before so would appreciate tips on best place seats/place to watch for me and my grandson. Also, likely to be driving up from Kent and would appreciate best place to park (have heard that park and ride is ok, also that local schools offer parking). Many thanks
Simon Purnell saysNovember 30, 2016 at 12:08 pm
Hi Jeff, Check out our where to sit guide on Silverstone to help find the best place to sit. For tips on parking check out our ‘Parking at Silverstone‘page. I hope that helps, but let us know if you need any further assistance.
Jeff Hall saysDecember 6, 2016 at 5:31 pm
Thanks Paul. I’m told that if you go just for the Saturday it’s just General Admission tickets. is there an option to sit in a grandstand.
Richard saysJanuary 18, 2017 at 11:14 am
My wife and I arrive in London on 15 July 2017. Can we get stand tickets for race day only? What is the price range? How do we get from the City to the circuit?
Simon Purnell saysJanuary 18, 2017 at 11:22 am
Hi Richard,
Yes no problem with tickets for Sunday only. Please take a look at the following page and check out the re-sellers ..
British Grand Prix Tickets..
The following page might help with picking the right Grandstand
British Grand Prix Where to Sit Guide
The best way by train is to go from London Euston to Milton Keynes (30 minutes) where there’s a free coach transfer to Silverstone.
Let me know if you require any further help.
Regards
Simon
