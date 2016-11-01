Need directions to the Circuit de Catalunya? Tap this into your sat nav or smart phone and away you go…

Circuits de Catalunya, Mas “La Moreneta”, PD 27, 08160 Montmeló, Barcelona Tel: (34)-93-5719700

Or GPS Accreditation Centre: 41°33’55.64″N, 2°14’58.28″E

Travelling by train from Barcelona

Line 2 Cercanías RENFE Barcelona-Maçanet Massanes. From the train stations Sants, Passeig de Gracia or Clot to the Montmeló train station. Service available every 30 minutes. Trip duration: 23 minutes. When you arrive at Montmeló it’s possible to walk but it will take approzimately 30 minutes or you can book a cab on +23 9356 80641

Ticket Collection

If you’re collecting tickets from the circuit, you’ll need to head to the accreditation centre on the outside of the circuit on the west side.

Maps & Street View

This is how the Circuit de Catalunya looks from above. Notice the number of excellent grassy hills to watch the action from.

Travel advice for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

Circuit de Catalunya is located only 32 km from Barcelona, and 18 km from the Costa de Barcelona. It is very easy to get the train from the city of Barcelona to the circuit. Trains leave four times per hour during the week and two trains per hour on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. It takes 30 minutes from the Barcelona Sants station, 25 minutes from Barcelona Pg. de Gràcia and 21 minutes from Barcelona El Clot-Aragó. The closest stop to the circuit is Montmeló. It then takes about 30 minutes to walk to the circuit, which is heavily signposted. The Circuit is located between two major communication roads and can be easily reached by car. Follow the C-17 road (exit Montmeló), or the AP-7 highway. If you choose the AP-7 toll highway, you have several exits to reach the Circuit: 13, 14 and 15.