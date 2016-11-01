Need directions to the Circuit de Catalunya? Tap this into your sat nav or smart phone and away you go…
Circuits de Catalunya, Mas “La Moreneta”, PD 27, 08160 Montmeló, Barcelona Tel: (34)-93-5719700
Or GPS Accreditation Centre: 41°33’55.64″N, 2°14’58.28″E
Travelling by train from Barcelona
Line 2 Cercanías RENFE Barcelona-Maçanet Massanes. From the train stations Sants, Passeig de Gracia or Clot to the Montmeló train station. Service available every 30 minutes. Trip duration: 23 minutes. When you arrive at Montmeló it’s possible to walk but it will take approzimately 30 minutes or you can book a cab on +23 9356 80641
Ticket Collection
If you’re collecting tickets from the circuit, you’ll need to head to the accreditation centre on the outside of the circuit on the west side.
Maps & Street View
This is how the Circuit de Catalunya looks from above. Notice the number of excellent grassy hills to watch the action from. View Larger Map
Travel advice for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona
Circuit de Catalunya is located only 32 km from Barcelona, and 18 km from the Costa de Barcelona. It is very easy to get the train from the city of Barcelona to the circuit. Trains leave four times per hour during the week and two trains per hour on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. It takes 30 minutes from the Barcelona Sants station, 25 minutes from Barcelona Pg. de Gràcia and 21 minutes from Barcelona El Clot-Aragó. The closest stop to the circuit is Montmeló. It then takes about 30 minutes to walk to the circuit, which is heavily signposted. The Circuit is located between two major communication roads and can be easily reached by car. Follow the C-17 road (exit Montmeló), or the AP-7 highway. If you choose the AP-7 toll highway, you have several exits to reach the Circuit: 13, 14 and 15.
Comments(8)
Diane Williams saysNovember 1, 2016 at 8:00 am
I have booked for stand j is this a good choice
Simon Purnell saysNovember 2, 2016 at 2:17 pm
Hi Diane, I think J is on the start/finish straight. Which has views across to the pits.
Sam maynard saysMarch 13, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Hi
We have weekend tickets for grandstand A row F57, anybody have any idea where these are in the stand? Finding seating info is hard, at other Gp’s we usually book much smaller trackside stands, I’m a bit worried about the size of the superman grandstands. Any info would b much appreciated. Thanks
Sam maynard saysMarch 13, 2017 at 3:31 pm
Lol superman 😂. SuperFAN
Simon Purnell saysMarch 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm
Hi Sam, Grandstand A is in a great spot it’s amazing to see how fast the cars take this section of the track just after the main straight. From what I’ve seen of the stands you will be 6 rows from the front. Make sure to take some sun block and a hat, this stand is open-air.
Mark saysApril 22, 2017 at 10:38 am
Hi Simon,where would you recommend sitting in the GA on the grass banks my son son is a little unsteady on his feet so somewhere we dont have to walk to far would be great.
Thank you in advance
Mark
Simon Purnell saysApril 25, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Hi Mark, The banks offer perfect viewing and also include some sleepers to sit on. Enter through Gate 7 and it’s less than 100 yards.
