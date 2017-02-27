F1 Testing 2017 – Barcelona

Event details
Winter Testing for the 2017 F1 Season has yet to be confirmed. 2016 saw a return to Barcelona for 8 days across 2 weeks which started 8 days earlier than normal due to the increase in races.
Dates now confirmed for 2017..
Session 1 – 27th February to 2nd March 2017
Session 2 – 7th to 10th March 2017
F1 Winter Testing 2017 Tickets
General Admission tickets for testing have now been released and are available direct from the circuit website here..
F1 testing tickets are €18.00 for standard general admission entry, while general admission with a guided tour are €50.00.
Tickets with tour include..
> Tour of briefing room, pre podium, podium, vídeo, paddock.
> Tour around the service road next to the tracks.
Access to the Main Grandstand, Grandstands F, G, H, and I, before and after the tour.
Circuit Access – Gate 3.
Departure from the Circuit Shop.
F1 Testing 2017 Hospitality Packages
Pit lane Hospitality is the perfect way to get up close and personal with Formula 1 at a fraction of the cost to VIP race day package. The excellent facilities at the Circuit de Catalunya allow you to sit above the pit garages along the main start/finish straight.
F1 Test Day Hospitality Package includes..
– Access to Pit Lane Hospitality suite
– Reserved Car Parking in center of circuit
– Lunchtime Pit Lane Walkabout (TBC)
– Paddock Tour – a conducted tour of the F1 Paddock
– Conducted minibus tour of Circuit using inner service road
– Continental Breakfast, Buffet Luncheon and afternoon Pastries
– Coffee and refreshments all day
– Open Bar with local wines , beers and soft drinks
– CCTV and timing monitors
There are a number of companies running Hospitality packages for testing. Prices start from £199 per person per day. If this is of interest please send us an email and we’ll help find the best package for your trip.
Click here to send a request..
Additional arrangement for travel and hotel bookings can be made on request.
Or how about enjoying some VIP treatment with Red Bull Racing?
Red Bull Racing Hospitality Experience..
– Full Day Team Hospitality
– Arrival from 10:00 and depart at 17:00
– Access to the Red Bull Racing Team Hospitality area located within the Formula 1 Paddock.
– Complimentary refreshments served throughout the day
– Inclusive buffet lunch with hospitality service
– Formula 1 Paddock Access all day
– Viewing from selected grandstands around the track and rooftop buildings
– Guided Red Bull Racing Garage Tour and Pit Lane Viewing F1 explained sessions
– Driver signing sessions
– Pit Lane Walk opportunity Subject to circuit availability
– Team personnel available all day to answer any of your burning questions
– Red Bull Racing Team Gift Bag
– Parking at the circuit (if required)
Prices from £550 per person
We’ve been offered a limited number of places with the Mercedes AMG Petronas team on 10th March. The package includes.. Access to the Mercedes AMG Petronas paddock hospitality suite,
Full catering and refreshments, photo opportunities with team drivers and access to the team garage at scheduled times
Prices from £750 per person
Click here to send a request..
F1 Testing Pictures
These are some of the shots we managed to get from 2015 testing at Barcelona. As you can see Ferrari were keen to hide the car from prying eyes!
F1 car changes for 2017
Here are some of the changes to look for at testing for the the 2017 season. The changes should increase the speed of F1 cars by 3 seconds a lap.
Rear Diffuser
Can Red Bull work there magic!! The diffuser will be taller and wider than 2016 which will give the cars more downforce.
Wider tyres
The front tyres go from 245mm to 305mm and the rear from 325mm to 405mm
Front Wings
To promote overtaking the wing design has changed to make the cars less sensitive to the car in front. The new front wings are 200mm longer and 1850mm wide.
Ring Wing
The rear wing will be lower by 150mm and 200 mm wider which should improve the look of the rear of the car.
Rear Bargeboards
This will help improve downforce at higher speeds. It will be interesting to see if any teams can create anything radical here.
Latest F1 Testing news
Car launch dates..
Force India
Location – Silverstone
Date – 22nd February
Mercedes AMG
Location – Silverstone
Date – 23rd February
Scuderia Ferrari
Location – Fiorano
Date – 24th February
Spanish Grand Prix Guide
Guide – Where to Sit – Directions & Map – Tickets
Ian Williamson saysNovember 7, 2016 at 7:08 pm
I would like to get F1 Winter Testing details including Red Bull details.
Simon Purnell saysNovember 8, 2016 at 2:02 pm
Hi Ian, we currently speaking to a number of hospitality companies about F1 testing for 2017. As soon as we have some prices and availability we’ll update the site. I expect to have all the information, once the current season has completed.
peter hill saysNovember 23, 2016 at 12:55 pm
details as and when please
thanks
Simon Purnell saysNovember 28, 2016 at 10:27 am
Hi Peter, Dates have been confirmed..
WEEK 1 – 27th February to 2nd March 2017
WEEK 2 – 7th to 10th March 2017
There’s a fantastic VIP package above the pits for £250. Let me know if this of interest and I’ll send further information.
Irene saysNovember 23, 2016 at 1:54 pm
Good afternoon,
Could you please confirm me the exact dates for both tests?
Kind regards
Irene
Simon Purnell saysNovember 28, 2016 at 10:21 am
Hi Irene, The dates are..
WEEK 1 – 27th February to 2nd March 2017
WEEK 2 – 7th to 10th March 2017
Ang Chi Song saysDecember 9, 2016 at 11:04 am
Are there any Ferrari hospitality package available?
Simon Purnell saysDecember 9, 2016 at 3:13 pm
Not that I know of. The only race team running hospitality packages are Red Bull Racing F1 Team with prices from £595 per person.
clive liddiard saysJanuary 10, 2017 at 2:55 pm
Hi, does anyone know what drivers will be testing in february and on which days. i am over for first 3 days, and am thinking of getting the red bull hostpitality, but obviously would like to see current f1 drivers. thanks
Simon Purnell saysJanuary 10, 2017 at 4:41 pm
Hi Clive, The drivers for testing or not normally announced until nearer the time. Let me know if you need any assistance with booking the Red Bull Hospitality. The price is now £550 including VAT. it was priced exclusive until recently. You should be OK with places for the first week although the 2nd is nearly sold out and second week is nearly sold out, so I’d recommend booking sooner rather than later if possible.
