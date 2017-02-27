F1 Testing 2017 – Barcelona

Event details Monday | February 27, 2017 to Friday | March 10, 2017

| February 27, 2017 to | March 10, 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

9:00 am - 3:00 pm Camino Mas Moreneta, 08160 Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain

Camino Mas Moreneta, 08160 Montmeló, Barcelona, Spain +34 935 71 97 00

Winter Testing for the 2017 F1 Season has yet to be confirmed. 2016 saw a return to Barcelona for 8 days across 2 weeks which started 8 days earlier than normal due to the increase in races.

Dates now confirmed for 2017..

Session 1 – 27th February to 2nd March 2017

Session 2 – 7th to 10th March 2017

F1 Winter Testing 2017 Tickets

General Admission tickets for testing have now been released and are available direct from the circuit website here..

F1 testing tickets are €18.00 for standard general admission entry, while general admission with a guided tour are €50.00.

Tickets with tour include..

> Tour of briefing room, pre podium, podium, vídeo, paddock.

> Tour around the service road next to the tracks.

Access to the Main Grandstand, Grandstands F, G, H, and I, before and after the tour.

Circuit Access – Gate 3.

Departure from the Circuit Shop.

F1 Testing 2017 Hospitality Packages

Pit lane Hospitality is the perfect way to get up close and personal with Formula 1 at a fraction of the cost to VIP race day package. The excellent facilities at the Circuit de Catalunya allow you to sit above the pit garages along the main start/finish straight.

F1 Test Day Hospitality Package includes..

– Access to Pit Lane Hospitality suite

– Reserved Car Parking in center of circuit

– Lunchtime Pit Lane Walkabout (TBC)

– Paddock Tour – a conducted tour of the F1 Paddock

– Conducted minibus tour of Circuit using inner service road

– Continental Breakfast, Buffet Luncheon and afternoon Pastries

– Coffee and refreshments all day

– Open Bar with local wines , beers and soft drinks

– CCTV and timing monitors

There are a number of companies running Hospitality packages for testing. Prices start from £199 per person per day. If this is of interest please send us an email and we’ll help find the best package for your trip.

Click here to send a request..

Additional arrangement for travel and hotel bookings can be made on request.

Or how about enjoying some VIP treatment with Red Bull Racing?

Red Bull Racing Hospitality Experience..

– Full Day Team Hospitality

– Arrival from 10:00 and depart at 17:00

– Access to the Red Bull Racing Team Hospitality area located within the Formula 1 Paddock.

– Complimentary refreshments served throughout the day

– Inclusive buffet lunch with hospitality service

– Formula 1 Paddock Access all day

– Viewing from selected grandstands around the track and rooftop buildings

– Guided Red Bull Racing Garage Tour and Pit Lane Viewing F1 explained sessions

– Driver signing sessions

– Pit Lane Walk opportunity Subject to circuit availability

– Team personnel available all day to answer any of your burning questions

– Red Bull Racing Team Gift Bag

– Parking at the circuit (if required)

Prices from £550 per person

We’ve been offered a limited number of places with the Mercedes AMG Petronas team on 10th March. The package includes.. Access to the Mercedes AMG Petronas paddock hospitality suite,

Full catering and refreshments, photo opportunities with team drivers and access to the team garage at scheduled times

Prices from £750 per person

Click here to send a request..

F1 Testing Pictures

These are some of the shots we managed to get from 2015 testing at Barcelona. As you can see Ferrari were keen to hide the car from prying eyes!

F1 car changes for 2017

Here are some of the changes to look for at testing for the the 2017 season. The changes should increase the speed of F1 cars by 3 seconds a lap.

Rear Diffuser

Can Red Bull work there magic!! The diffuser will be taller and wider than 2016 which will give the cars more downforce.

Wider tyres

The front tyres go from 245mm to 305mm and the rear from 325mm to 405mm

Front Wings

To promote overtaking the wing design has changed to make the cars less sensitive to the car in front. The new front wings are 200mm longer and 1850mm wide.

Ring Wing

The rear wing will be lower by 150mm and 200 mm wider which should improve the look of the rear of the car.

Rear Bargeboards

This will help improve downforce at higher speeds. It will be interesting to see if any teams can create anything radical here.

Latest F1 Testing news

Car launch dates..

Force India

Location – Silverstone

Date – 22nd February

Mercedes AMG

Location – Silverstone

Date – 23rd February

Scuderia Ferrari

Location – Fiorano

Date – 24th February