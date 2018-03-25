Event details Sunday | March 25, 2018

| March 25, 2018 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm

4:00 pm - 11:59 pm Australian Grand Prix, Aughtie Drive, Albert Park VIC 3206, Australia

Australian Grand Prix, Aughtie Drive, Albert Park VIC 3206, Australia +61 3 9258 7100

Tickets for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix are now on sale. Compare prices with the biggest F1 ticket re-sellers online.

The Australian F1 Grand Prix will continue to be held at Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne in 2017.

Discounts and Early Bird Offers

Tickets and early bird offers are available until the end of February 2017.

Grandstand Tickets

Tickets start at A$ 342.00 for Sunday race day ticket in the Prost stand.

For 4 day Grandstand tickets, holders will receive a reserved seat in their chosen grandstand for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Thursday grandstand access is unreserved to allow fans to access any grandstand, excluding Fangio & Fangio Premium.

Three Champions Tickets

Three Champions tickets allow customers to a different grandstand over the race weekend.

Brabham 3 Champion package – Jones on Friday, Fangio on Saturday and Brabham Sunday

Fangio 3 Champion package – Brabham on Friday, Jones on Saturday and Fangio Sunday

Jones 3 Champion package – Fangio on Friday, Brabham on Saturday and Jones on Sunday

Thursday is roaming grandstand and not reserved.

Ferrari Supporter Zone

This is dedicated zone within the Schumacher Grandstand for like minded Ferrari fans. Supporters are encouraged to dress in Ferrari red.

Child Tickets

Children tickets are available to children aged between 2 to 14. Infants aged under 2 years have free access to grandstands as long as they do not occupy a seat.

VIP Hospitality and Corporate Entertainment

Tickets for the Pit Entry Suite located directly above the V8 Supercars garages for Friday to Sunday are A$ 1,601.00/£983. The Fangio Lounge located opposite the Formula 1 garages has packages from A$ 1,550.00/£952 for race day. For a private suite there’s the Chicane Pavilion from A$ 2,985.00/£1,832 for Friday to Sunday and A$ 500.00/£307 for Friday access.

Ticket Updates and Availability

The following are now SOLD out..

Ricciardo Premium Stand – 4 day ticket

Fangio Premium Stand – 4 day ticket

Jones (Sun), Brabham (Sat), Fangio (Fri) – 4 corner

Schumacher Grandstand – Sunday