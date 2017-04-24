We’ve partnered with some of the leading providers of Formula 1, GP2 and MotoGP hospitality to help fans find the hospitality package to meet their needs. With budgets ranging between £200 and £5,000 per person, and options to include travel arrangements and bespoke packages for VIP or corporate entertainment, we recommend contacting a number of providers before making a booking.
Complete the form below and we’ll speak to our partners to find you the best option.
Comments(2)
Rebecca lally saysApril 24, 2017 at 12:04 pm
How much will it be?
Simon Purnell saysApril 25, 2017 at 1:53 pm
Hi Rebecca, The cost of a hospitality package varies depending in a number of factors such as the event number in your party and what type of experience you are looking for. When booking a package it’s worth checking travel and accommodation as well as any special services you would like to include.
More Information