There are a number of prestigious locations around the Silverstone circuit to enjoy some F1 VIP Hospitality. The British Grand Prix is one of the most popular GP’s and is the perfect location to arrange a corporate event or a luxury day out. We’ve taken a look at some of the options and providers below. If you are looking to book a hospitality package, complete out Enquiry Form and we’ll contact the leading providers on your behalf.

Brooklands Suite Hospitality

Silverstone’s Brooklands Hospitality Suite looks over the complex of Brooklands and Luffield. The suites have viewing balconies overlooking the track allowing you to get closer to the action. There is often lots of overtaking into Brooklands corner so this is one of our favourite choices at Silverstone! Suites are well appointed and all are linked to the Silverstone CCTV so you can view the complete GP within your suite. Prices start from £195 for Friday practice.

National Paddock Hospitality Suites

There are a number of suites above the old pits on the National Pits Straight. This is one of the fastest parts of the circuit as the drivers/cars exits Woodcote corner across the old start finish line before heading to Copse Corner. The suites have access to Silverstoner CCTV so you can enjoy racing on other parts of the circuit. There is also an upper level terrace and balcony.

Price for a weekend pass is approximately £1,400 per person.

Silverstone 6 Hospitality

Silverstone 6 is located between Maggotts Corner and the Wellington Straight. This VIP Grandstand facility name comes from the view of six corners Maggotts, Becketts, Farm Curve, Village, The Loop and Aintree. There are a number of options for bookings from single seats, tables for 8 to 10 people up to making a group reservation for 100+. Silverstone 6 also has a standing terrace and a grandstand. Prices start at £1,100 per person for Sunday race day per or approximately £500 per person for Saturday only.

Club Silverstone

Located at Becketts corner Club Silverstone bridges the gap between a standard Grandstand ticket and a full hospitality package. Tickets include reserved seating in Becketts Grandstand and access to a private marquee where you can purchase a wide range of food and beverages.

Prices start at £465 for a 3 day pass.

Hospitality Lakeside

Located on the inside of the Becketts and Stowe corners, the terrace provides easy access between Vale and Stowe Corner within a secluded hospitality area. There’s also an unreserved grandstand with views of Stowe corner. Entertainment is provided off track with a band and DJ and there’s also plenty of food and drink available to help enjoy the Stowe Lakeside party atmosphere.

Prices start from £320 per person for Friday only access and £1,200 for race day.

Formula One Paddock Club

The Formula One Paddock Club is the official hospitality of Formula One and is located above the Silverstone Wing (the main pit lane building) providing prime viewing of the International Pit Straight including the start/finish line. As you would expect, the VIP treatment is top level with the finest cuisine, champagne and beverages. Packages include entertainment, luxurious hospitality facility, flat screen televisions, hostess service and exclusive pit lane walkabouts at allotted times. Price for a 3 day ticket is £3,529 per person.

Hospitality Packages Include

A Hospitality Package for the British GP will typically include the following:

Suite with Viewing Balcony

Complimentary Private Bar all day

VIP Hospitality Pass with Entrance Ticket and Programme

Car Parking

Breakfast on arrival and Afternoon Tea

Luncheon served in Suite

Host and Waitress Service

Formula 1 Team Hospitality Packages

For 2017 a number of teams are running their own Hospitality packages. If the idea of spending a day with Mercedes AMG, Red Bull or Force India is the type of package you’re looking for, please drop us an email. We’re keep you informed of team packages as they are released.

