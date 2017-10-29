2017 Mexican Grand Prix Tickets

Event details
- Sunday | October 29, 2017
- 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
- Av. Viaducto Rio de la Piedad S/N, Iztacalco, Granjas México, 08400 Mexico City, Federal District, Mexico
- +52 55 5764 8499
What a great race and fantastic atmosphere for the 2016 race in Mexico. Fingers crossed we’ll see a repeat for 2017!
Compare tickets for the Mexico Grand Prix with –
Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
Early Bird Offers
There are no early bird discounts
Grandstands
Green Zone
Main Grandstand 1 from Friday to Sunday – £1165 for an adult
Blue Zone
Grandstand 4 from Friday to Sunday – £450 for an adult
Grandstand 5 from Friday to Sunday – £450 for an adult
Grandstand 8 from Friday to Sunday – £450 for an adult
Grandstand 3 from Friday to Sunday – £425 for an adult
Grandstand 6 from Friday to Sunday – £403 for an adult
Grandstand 7 from Friday to Sunday – £357 for an adult
Yellow Zone
Grandstand 10 from Friday to Sunday – £571 for an adult
Grandstand 11 from Friday to Sunday – £571 for an adult
Grandstand 9 from Friday to Sunday – £526 for an adult
Grey Zone
Foro Sol South 14 from Friday to Sunday – £337 for an adult
Brown Zone
Foro Sol North 15 from Friday to Sunday – £264 for an adult
Pit Walk Information
To be announced
VIP and Hospitality Information
Amber Lounge
VIP nightlife experience – Sunday £544
Formula One Paddock Club
Prime location and the number 1 in VIP hospitality – Friday to Sunday £4194
Platinum Plus Hospitality
Prime position at the beginning of the Main Straight – Friday to Sunday £2343
Ticket Updates
Tickets for children are not offered by this event and so an adult ticket must be purchased.
However, children aged 3 and under will have free access to the circuit, as long as they are to be seated on their parent’s lap. Children aged 4 and over require a full-priced entry ticket.
Compare tickets for the Mexico Grand Prix with –
Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
Comments(2)
Milena saysMay 14, 2017 at 2:49 pm
To whom it may concern.
I am writing to you due to the fact that I would like to purchase a ticket for the Mexican Gp only for Sunday. However, on your page only 3-days tickets are available. Therefore, I would like to know how can I proceed to buy the ticket just for the race (sunday).
Thank you in advance.
Simon Purnell saysMay 16, 2017 at 4:06 pm
Hi Milena, Sorry, I’m unaware of any sites selling race day only tickets.
Register for Event: 2017 Mexican Grand Prix Tickets
If you would prefer to call in your registration, please call 1800.785.876
Upcoming F1 Events
2017 Monaco Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 F1 Canadian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Azerbaijan Baku Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 British Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 1:00 pm
2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Italian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Singapore Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 8:00 pm
2017 Malaysia Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Japanese Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 United States Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Mexican Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Brazilian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix TicketsSunday
F1 Testing 2018 – Barcelona Tickets Schedule and HospitalityTuesday | 9:00 am
2017 Australian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 4:00 pm
2017 Chinese Grand Prix TicketsSaturday | 2:00 pm
2018 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2018 Spanish Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm