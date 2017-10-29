2017 Mexican Grand Prix Tickets

Logo

Round 19: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

  • Sunday | October 29, 2017
  • 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
  • Av. Viaducto Rio de la Piedad S/N, Iztacalco, Granjas México, 08400 Mexico City, Federal District, Mexico
  • +52 55 5764 8499

What a great race and fantastic atmosphere for the 2016 race in Mexico. Fingers crossed we’ll see a repeat for 2017!

Grandstands

Green Zone
Main Grandstand 1 from Friday to Sunday – £1165 for an adult

Blue Zone
Grandstand 4 from Friday to Sunday – £450 for an adult
Grandstand 5 from Friday to Sunday – £450 for an adult
Grandstand 8 from Friday to Sunday – £450 for an adult
Grandstand 3 from Friday to Sunday – £425 for an adult
Grandstand 6 from Friday to Sunday – £403 for an adult
Grandstand 7 from Friday to Sunday – £357 for an adult

Yellow Zone
Grandstand 10 from Friday to Sunday – £571 for an adult
Grandstand 11 from Friday to Sunday – £571 for an adult
Grandstand 9 from Friday to Sunday – £526 for an adult

Grey Zone
Foro Sol South 14 from Friday to Sunday – £337 for an adult

Brown Zone
Foro Sol North 15 from Friday to Sunday – £264 for an adult

VIP and Hospitality Information

Amber Lounge
VIP nightlife experience – Sunday £544

Formula One Paddock Club
Prime location and the number 1 in VIP hospitality – Friday to Sunday £4194

Platinum Plus Hospitality
Prime position at the beginning of the Main Straight – Friday to Sunday £2343

Tickets for children are not offered by this event and so an adult ticket must be purchased.

However, children aged 3 and under will have free access to the circuit, as long as they are to be seated on their parent’s lap. Children aged 4 and over require a full-priced entry ticket.

    Milena says
    May 14, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    To whom it may concern.

    I am writing to you due to the fact that I would like to purchase a ticket for the Mexican Gp only for Sunday. However, on your page only 3-days tickets are available. Therefore, I would like to know how can I proceed to buy the ticket just for the race (sunday).

    Thank you in advance.

      Simon Purnell says
      May 16, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      Hi Milena, Sorry, I’m unaware of any sites selling race day only tickets.

