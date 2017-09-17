Event details
- Sunday | September 17, 2017
- 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
- Jalan Pekeliling, 64000 Klia, Selangor, Malaysia
- +60 3-8778 2200
The Malaysia Grand Prix has the cheapest tickets on the Formula 1 calendar with prices starting at less than £20 for general admission entry. Tickets for 2017 are now on sale. Check out the leading re-sellers for some of the best prices online.
Compare tickets for the Malaysia Grand Prix with..Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
Early Bird Offers
No special offers at the moment, although the tickets are very well priced anyway!
General Admission
General Admission starts at only £21 for an adult weekend ticket.
Grandstands
Grandstand tickets start from £53 for a 3 day ticket, making the Malaysian Grand Prix the cheapest on the F1 Calendar.
Pit Walk Information
There will be a public pit lane walk held on the Friday before the Grand Prix.
Evening Concert
A post race concert will be held at the Star Stand on Sunday, after the race. All race tickets include access to the concert. More information on the acts performing will be available closer to the race.
Compare tickets for the Malaysia Grand Prix with..Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
VIP and Hospitality Packages
There are 4 Hospitality options for this Grand Prix.
Paddock Club
Golden Card at Formula One Paddock Club™ benefits:
- Admission to the circuit and the Formula One Paddock Club™
- Privileged race viewing from the pit building
- Exclusive pit lane walkabouts at allotted times
- Access to the Support Race Paddock
- Open bar with Champagne
- Coffee, tea, croissants and pastries
- Gourmet luncheon with fine wines
- Official programme and ear plugs
- Entertainment
- Luxurious hospitality facility
- Flat screen televisions
- Hostess service
- Hospitality parking (on request)
Corporate Platform
Benefits include:
- Open air grandstand seat with air-conditioned hospitality marquee
- 5-star hospitality
- Selection of both Asian and Western dishes
- All-day buffet dining on the Saturday and Sunday
- Unlimited beverages – water, juices, soft-drinks, and beer
Emerald VIP Package
Bridge the gap between grandstand tickets and hospitality with this exclusive VIP package!
You will receive a reserved Grandstand seat on Saturday and Sunday in the Emerald Grandstand, and roving access on Friday. You will also get an Exclusive VIP return bus transfer from NU Sentral Mall to Sepang International Circuit.
Not only will you get a reserved seat in the N2.05 Section of the Emerald Grandstand, you will also receive a complimentary lunch pack at the SIC Welcome Centre Cafe on Saturday and Sunday as well as exclusive merchandise to help you look the part!
Gold Suite
Benefits include:
- Air-conditioned suite view over-looking the south track
- 5-star hospitality
- Selection of both Asian and Western dishes
- All-day dining including breakfast, lunch, and high tea
- Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
- 25 PA1 parking included with 50-person private suite (individual tickets must purchase parking separately)
- Official programme for each guest
- Access to all spectator areas
Platinum Suite
- Air-conditioned suite view over-looking the main pit straight
- 5-star hospitality
- Selection of both Asian and Western dishes
- All-day dining including breakfast, lunch, and high tea
- Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
- 25 PA1 parking included with 50-person private suite (individual tickets must purchase parking separately)
- Official programme for each guest
- Access to all spectator areas
Ticket Updates
To be announced.
Compare tickets for the Malaysia Grand Prix with..Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
Comments(2)
rahima saysMarch 17, 2017 at 5:05 am
please let me know when are the tickets available for the malayasia F1
Simon Purnell saysMarch 17, 2017 at 9:24 am
Tickets are on sale now!
Register for Event: 2017 Malaysia Grand Prix Tickets
If you would prefer to call in your registration, please call 1800.785.876
Upcoming F1 Events
2017 Australian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 4:00 pm
2017 Chinese Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Russian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Spanish Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Monaco Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 F1 Canadian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Azerbaijan Baku Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 British Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 1:00 pm
2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Italian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Malaysia Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Singapore Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 8:00 pm
2017 Japanese Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 United States Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Mexican Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Brazilian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix TicketsSunday
F1 Testing 2018 – Barcelona Tickets Schedule and HospitalityTuesday | 9:00 am