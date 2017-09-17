Logo

2017 Malaysia Grand Prix Tickets

Round 16: Sepang, Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian Grand Prix Tickets

Event details

  • Sunday | September 17, 2017
  • 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
  • Jalan Pekeliling, 64000 Klia, Selangor, Malaysia
  • +60 3-8778 2200

The Malaysia Grand Prix has the cheapest tickets on the Formula 1 calendar with prices starting at less than £20 for general admission entry. Tickets for 2017 are now on sale. Check out the leading re-sellers for some of the best prices online.

Compare tickets for the Malaysia Grand Prix with..
Early Bird Offers

No special offers at the moment, although the tickets are very well priced anyway!

General Admission

General Admission starts at only £21 for an adult weekend ticket.

Grandstands

Grandstand tickets start from £53 for a 3 day ticket, making the Malaysian Grand Prix the cheapest on the F1 Calendar.

Pit Walk Information

There will be a public pit lane walk held on the Friday before the Grand Prix.

Evening Concert

A post race concert will be held at the Star Stand on Sunday, after the race. All race tickets include access to the concert. More information on the acts performing will be available closer to the race.

Compare tickets for the Malaysia Grand Prix with..
VIP and Hospitality Packages

There are 4 Hospitality options for this Grand Prix.

Paddock Club

Golden Card at Formula One Paddock Club™ benefits:

  • Admission to the circuit and the Formula One Paddock Club™
  • Privileged race viewing from the pit building
  • Exclusive pit lane walkabouts at allotted times
  • Access to the Support Race Paddock
  • Open bar with Champagne
  • Coffee, tea, croissants and pastries
  • Gourmet luncheon with fine wines
  • Official programme and ear plugs
  • Entertainment
  • Luxurious hospitality facility
  • Flat screen televisions
  • Hostess service
  • Hospitality parking (on request)


Corporate Platform

Benefits include:

  • Open air grandstand seat with air-conditioned hospitality marquee
  • 5-star hospitality
  • Selection of both Asian and Western dishes
  • All-day buffet dining on the Saturday and Sunday
  • Unlimited beverages – water, juices, soft-drinks, and beer


Emerald VIP Package

Bridge the gap between grandstand tickets and hospitality with this exclusive VIP package!

You will receive a reserved Grandstand seat on Saturday and Sunday in the Emerald Grandstand, and roving access on Friday. You will also get an Exclusive VIP return bus transfer from NU Sentral Mall to Sepang International Circuit.

Not only will you get a reserved seat in the N2.05 Section of the Emerald Grandstand, you will also receive a complimentary lunch pack at the SIC Welcome Centre Cafe on Saturday and Sunday as well as exclusive merchandise to help you look the part!

Gold Suite

Benefits include:

  • Air-conditioned suite view over-looking the south track
  • 5-star hospitality
  • Selection of both Asian and Western dishes
  • All-day dining including breakfast, lunch, and high tea
  • Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
  • 25 PA1 parking included with 50-person private suite (individual tickets must purchase parking separately)
  • Official programme for each guest
  • Access to all spectator areas


Platinum Suite

  • Air-conditioned suite view over-looking the main pit straight
  • 5-star hospitality
  • Selection of both Asian and Western dishes
  • All-day dining including breakfast, lunch, and high tea
  • Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
  • 25 PA1 parking included with 50-person private suite (individual tickets must purchase parking separately)
  • Official programme for each guest
  • Access to all spectator areas


Ticket Updates

To be announced.

  1. Reply
    rahima says
    March 17, 2017 at 5:05 am

    please let me know when are the tickets available for the malayasia F1

    • Reply
      Simon Purnell says
      March 17, 2017 at 9:24 am

      Tickets are on sale now!

