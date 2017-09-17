Event details Sunday | September 17, 2017

| September 17, 2017 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm

2:00 pm - 11:59 pm Jalan Pekeliling, 64000 Klia, Selangor, Malaysia

Jalan Pekeliling, 64000 Klia, Selangor, Malaysia +60 3-8778 2200

The Malaysia Grand Prix has the cheapest tickets on the Formula 1 calendar with prices starting at less than £20 for general admission entry. Tickets for 2017 are now on sale. Check out the leading re-sellers for some of the best prices online.

Early Bird Offers

No special offers at the moment, although the tickets are very well priced anyway!

General Admission

General Admission starts at only £21 for an adult weekend ticket.

Grandstands

Grandstand tickets start from £53 for a 3 day ticket, making the Malaysian Grand Prix the cheapest on the F1 Calendar.

Pit Walk Information

There will be a public pit lane walk held on the Friday before the Grand Prix.

Evening Concert

A post race concert will be held at the Star Stand on Sunday, after the race. All race tickets include access to the concert. More information on the acts performing will be available closer to the race.

VIP and Hospitality Packages

There are 4 Hospitality options for this Grand Prix.

Paddock Club

Golden Card at Formula One Paddock Club™ benefits:

Admission to the circuit and the Formula One Paddock Club™

Privileged race viewing from the pit building

Exclusive pit lane walkabouts at allotted times

Access to the Support Race Paddock

Open bar with Champagne

Coffee, tea, croissants and pastries

Gourmet luncheon with fine wines

Official programme and ear plugs

Entertainment

Luxurious hospitality facility

Flat screen televisions

Hostess service

Hospitality parking (on request)

Corporate Platform

Benefits include:

Open air grandstand seat with air-conditioned hospitality marquee

5-star hospitality

Selection of both Asian and Western dishes

All-day buffet dining on the Saturday and Sunday

Unlimited beverages – water, juices, soft-drinks, and beer

Emerald VIP Package

Bridge the gap between grandstand tickets and hospitality with this exclusive VIP package!

You will receive a reserved Grandstand seat on Saturday and Sunday in the Emerald Grandstand, and roving access on Friday. You will also get an Exclusive VIP return bus transfer from NU Sentral Mall to Sepang International Circuit.

Not only will you get a reserved seat in the N2.05 Section of the Emerald Grandstand, you will also receive a complimentary lunch pack at the SIC Welcome Centre Cafe on Saturday and Sunday as well as exclusive merchandise to help you look the part!



Gold Suite

Benefits include:

Air-conditioned suite view over-looking the south track

5-star hospitality

Selection of both Asian and Western dishes

All-day dining including breakfast, lunch, and high tea

Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

25 PA1 parking included with 50-person private suite (individual tickets must purchase parking separately)

Official programme for each guest

Access to all spectator areas

Platinum Suite

Air-conditioned suite view over-looking the main pit straight

5-star hospitality

Selection of both Asian and Western dishes

All-day dining including breakfast, lunch, and high tea

Unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

25 PA1 parking included with 50-person private suite (individual tickets must purchase parking separately)

Official programme for each guest

Access to all spectator areas

Ticket Updates

To be announced.