Event details Sunday | April 16, 2017

| April 16, 2017 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm

2:00 pm - 11:59 pm Gate 255,Gulf of Bahrain Avenue,Umm Jidar 1062, Sakhir, Bahrain

Gate 255,Gulf of Bahrain Avenue,Umm Jidar 1062, Sakhir, Bahrain +973 1745 0000

Ticket for the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix at the International Circuit are now on sale.

Early Bird Offers

Tickets are available at a special price until 26th January 2017.

General Admission Tickets

The Bahrain Grand Prix does not offer any general admission tickets.

Bahrain Grandstand Tickets

Grandstand tickets for the Bahrain Grand Prix start at £120 for a 3 day ticket in the Victory Grandstand.

‘University’ and ‘Victory’ Grandstands

These are the cheapest grandstand options for this event. Starting at £120 per weekend ticket, both are covered grandstands with reserved seating and a viewing screen.

The Victory grandstand is situated just before the final turn and also offers a good view of the main straight and the start/finish line.

The University grandstand is positioned just after the first turn.



‘Turn 1’ Grandstand

This is also a covered grandstand which is placed just before the first turn – it also offers a great view of the start/finish line. This grandstand starts at £178 per adult weekend ticket.

‘Main’ Grandstand

The Main grandstand is on the start/finish line and offers a good view of the whole track. Starting at £266 per adult weekend ticket, this is the place to be if you want to be right in the middle of the action.

Pit Walk Information

There will be a free pit walk for all 3 day ticket holders on the Thursday of this event.

VIP and Hospitality Packages

There are three options for VIP Hospitality and Corporate Entertainment at the Bahrain Grand Prix:

The Gulf Air Club: This is the cheapest option at just £101 per adult weekend ticket. It is an air conditioned covered area with televisions and coaches where spectators can relax and purchase refreshments.

The Formula One Paddock Club: Using the exacting standards of Formula One as its benchmark, the Formula One Paddock Club experience is in a class of its own. It is the official hospitality of the Formula One. It will cost you in the region of £3,500 for an Adult weekend ticket (Fri-Sun).



The Corporate Lounge: Corporate Lounges are the perfect place to entertain your guests in a customised hospitality environment. Benefits include:

Capacity for 15 guests

Race viewing balcony tickets above Main Grandstand overlooking start line

Access to the Main Grandstand Terrace

Full 5 star catering service

Complimentary drinks including alcohol

Television screen

VIP car parking

Additional grandstand seating available for extra cost

*The price listed is for a 15-person lounge, additional capacity is available on request.

Additional Information

Reserved Seating: Grandstand seating is only reserved on the Saturday and Sunday. Friday is a free seating system and spectators can sit in any available grandstand.

Child Tickets: Child tickets apply to children aged between 3-15 years of age. Children under the age of 3 will be admitted for free when accompanied by an adult holding a valid ticket but will need to sit on parents’ laps. Identification will be required.



Disabled Tickets: Disabled viewing platforms are available in the Main and Batelco grandstands and attract a 25% discount. Please contact us for disabled tickets.