Event details
- Sunday | April 16, 2017
- 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
- Gate 255,Gulf of Bahrain Avenue,Umm Jidar 1062, Sakhir, Bahrain
- +973 1745 0000
Ticket for the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix at the International Circuit are now on sale.
Compare tickets for the Bahrain Grand Prix with – Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
Early Bird Offers
Tickets are available at a special price until 26th January 2017.
General Admission Tickets
The Bahrain Grand Prix does not offer any general admission tickets.
Bahrain Grandstand Tickets
Grandstand tickets for the Bahrain Grand Prix start at £120 for a 3 day ticket in the Victory Grandstand.
‘University’ and ‘Victory’ Grandstands
These are the cheapest grandstand options for this event. Starting at £120 per weekend ticket, both are covered grandstands with reserved seating and a viewing screen.
The Victory grandstand is situated just before the final turn and also offers a good view of the main straight and the start/finish line.
The University grandstand is positioned just after the first turn.
‘Turn 1’ Grandstand
This is also a covered grandstand which is placed just before the first turn – it also offers a great view of the start/finish line. This grandstand starts at £178 per adult weekend ticket.
‘Main’ Grandstand
The Main grandstand is on the start/finish line and offers a good view of the whole track. Starting at £266 per adult weekend ticket, this is the place to be if you want to be right in the middle of the action.
Pit Walk Information
There will be a free pit walk for all 3 day ticket holders on the Thursday of this event.
VIP and Hospitality Packages
There are three options for VIP Hospitality and Corporate Entertainment at the Bahrain Grand Prix:
The Gulf Air Club: This is the cheapest option at just £101 per adult weekend ticket. It is an air conditioned covered area with televisions and coaches where spectators can relax and purchase refreshments.
The Formula One Paddock Club: Using the exacting standards of Formula One as its benchmark, the Formula One Paddock Club experience is in a class of its own. It is the official hospitality of the Formula One. It will cost you in the region of £3,500 for an Adult weekend ticket (Fri-Sun).
The Corporate Lounge: Corporate Lounges are the perfect place to entertain your guests in a customised hospitality environment. Benefits include:
- Capacity for 15 guests
- Race viewing balcony tickets above Main Grandstand overlooking start line
- Access to the Main Grandstand Terrace
- Full 5 star catering service
- Complimentary drinks including alcohol
- Television screen
- VIP car parking
- Additional grandstand seating available for extra cost
*The price listed is for a 15-person lounge, additional capacity is available on request.
Additional Information
Reserved Seating: Grandstand seating is only reserved on the Saturday and Sunday. Friday is a free seating system and spectators can sit in any available grandstand.
Child Tickets: Child tickets apply to children aged between 3-15 years of age. Children under the age of 3 will be admitted for free when accompanied by an adult holding a valid ticket but will need to sit on parents’ laps. Identification will be required.
Disabled Tickets: Disabled viewing platforms are available in the Main and Batelco grandstands and attract a 25% discount. Please contact us for disabled tickets.
Compare tickets for the Bahrain Grand Prix with – Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
Comment(1)
Annette Hall saysJanuary 27, 2017 at 9:42 am
Re Bahrain Grand Prix
Hi
I would like to purchase rickets in the disabled area for myself and husband , we would like to attend the qualifying day on the Saturda15th, and the race day on the Sunday 16th . I am ambulant disabled and able to walk short distances , could you please give me a price for the two days.
This is my present to my husband as we are celebrating our silver wedding anniversary (25 years) and , we are from the UK and he is thrilled to be able to go to the event. Any advice re where to ask the taxi to take us to when we arrive at the circuit, we have no preference to which stand you can put us in.
Kind regards
Mrs Annette Hall
Register for Event: 2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix Tickets
If you would prefer to call in your registration, please call 1800.785.876
Upcoming F1 Events
F1 Testing 2017 – Barcelona Tickets Schedule and HospitalityMonday | 9:00 am
2017 Australian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 4:00 pm
2017 Chinese Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Russian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Spanish Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Monaco Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 F1 Canadian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Azerbaijan Baku Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 British Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 1:00 pm
2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Italian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Malaysia Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Singapore Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 8:00 pm
2017 Japanese Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 United States Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Mexican Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Brazilian Grand Prix TicketsSunday | 2:00 pm
2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix TicketsSunday