Event details Sunday | July 9, 2017

| July 9, 2017 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm

2:00 pm - 11:59 pm Red Bull Ring Straße 1, 8724 Spielberg, Austria

Red Bull Ring Straße 1, 8724 Spielberg, Austria +43 3577 20227000

The Austrian Grand Prix is fast proving to be one of the most popular European races, with it’s excellent facilities and great views for General Admission tickets holders.

Early Bird Offers

Ticket prices are discounted until Friday 30th December 2016.

General Admission

General Admission is priced at £66 for a Sunday ticket or £70 per person for a weekend ticket.

There are also family tickets available for the same price. This is a new option which has been offered by Red Bull Ring for certain grandstands. In these areas, ‘family ticket’ holders are permitted to bring one child under the age of 14 to the event free of charge.

Red Bull Ring Layout

Grandstands

There are three areas for this year’s Grand Prix.

3 Corner:

3 Corner is a fantastic option which offers spectators a variety of viewing points to enjoy the race from over the weekend.

3 Corner Gold:

3 Corner Gold ticket holders will be seated on the North Corner Grandstand on the Friday. On the Saturday they will be in either the J or K ‘high’ section of the Red Bull Grandstand which offers a great view of the long straight. And on the Sunday they will be seated in the ABC section of the Start/Finish Grandstand.

3 Corner Silver:

3 Corner Silver ticket holders will be seated on the either the J or K ‘high’ section of the Red Bull Grandstand on the Friday, which offers a great view of the long straight. On the Saturday they will be in the ABC section of the Start/Finish Grandstand. And on the Sunday they will be seated in North Corner Grandstand.

Red Bull Grandstand:

The Red Bull Grandstand tickets start at £154 for a weekend ticket in the JK low section. This Grandstand offers a great view of the longest straight and showcases the high speed and G force that the drivers go through.

Standard Grandstand:

The standard Grandstands start at £232 for a North corner adult ticket.

Extra Ticketing Information:

Red Bull grandstand High tickets are in the upper section of the grandstand and Low tickets are in the lower section.

Pit Walk Information

A pit walk will be held on the Thursday before the event. All 3 day ticket holders may attend this event for free – they are also allowed to bring one friend even if that friend is not a ticket holder.

Additional Information

Child Tickets:

Tickets must be purchased for children. Discounted child tickets are also available for children 13 years and under.

Disabled Access:

If you are a disabled badge holder you are entitled to 50% off all ticket prices.