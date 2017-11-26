2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Tickets

Event details Sunday | November 26, 2017 to Sunday | March 26, 2017

| November 26, 2017 to | March 26, 2017 Yas Island - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Yas Island - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates +971 2 406 2000

The final race of the 2017 season returns to Yas Marina for the Etihad Airways sponsored Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix. This race increases in popularity every year due to it’s spectacular location and entertainment. The 8th Formula 1 race at the Yas Marina is expected to be the biggest yet since selling out last year.

3 Day Grandstand Tickets From £283

Discounts and Early Bird Offers

Tickets are available at discounted prices until Friday 29th May. Prices for this period are up to 30% cheaper than standard prices.

General Admission Tickets

There are no general admission tickets at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Grandstand Tickets

Tickets start at £283 for a full weekend ticket (Fri, Sat & Sun) in the South Grandstand located at the braking zone at the end of the high speed straight. Prices start at £256 for a Saturday/Sunday ticket.

West Grandstand is located at the Chicane. Prices start at £283 for a 3 day ticket.

Marina Grandstand is located along the high speed straight from turn 8 chicane. The cars reach over 180 mph on this section of the circuit. This stand also includes views of Turns 11 and 14 and the cars drive under the Yas Viceroy Hotel.

North Grandstand is located at the hairpin at Turn 7. Prices start at £256 for 2 days or £283 for a three day ticket.

Main Grandstand is located on the main straight, facing the starting grid and the pit lane. Prices start at £428 for a 3 day ticket.

Please note – Prices quoted are discounted until end of Tuesday, 31st May 2016.

Yas Marina VIP Hospitality and Corporate Entertainment

As you can imagine the Abu Dhabi has a wide range of VIP Hospitality packages. Packages range from a Grandstand seat and access to a private lounge to access to the Formula One Paddock Club.

Al Dhiyafa Suites:

There are 3 options available from £731. All options are offered for 3 days (Friday to Sunday). The options include..

Al Dhiyafa Main:

This package offers reserved seating from the comfort of an outside balcony on Level 2, an elevated section of the Main Grandstand.

Al Dhiyafa West:

Al Jood Main:

This package offers reserved seating from the comfort of an outside balcony on Level 3, a superior elevated section of the Main Grandstand

Additional information

Club Access – You can upgrade your 3-day entry ticket in Main, South or West Grandstands to gain Club access. This will include a seat in the grandstand, and access to a separate air-conditioned Club area. The Club area will be located outside of the grandstand, and you will be able to purchase food and beverages here. Please note that the Club area does not offer race viewing.

Pit Walk – A free pit walk will be held on Thursday 24th November for all three-day ticketholders.

Child Tickets – Child tickets are not offered by this event and so an adult ticket must be purchased. Yas Marina Circuit advise that children aged 7 years or under should not attend the event for safety reasons.

Disabled Tickets – Yas Marina Circuit offers disabled seating platforms in various grandstands on the circuit. Please contact us for more information.