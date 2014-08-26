Turn 18 – The final turn at Silverstone

Club Corner has always been one of the best places to sit on the Silverstone circuit for years. In the current circuit configuration, it is the last corner before the start/finish line. Club was re-profiled for the 2010 race. Instead of constant curve after Vale, leading onto the straight, it became a double apex corner which proved an interesting challenge of the F1 drivers.

View from Club Corner

The second apex is much tighter than the first. It’s partially blind and has the new pit wall on the inside. Accuracy is required and a clean exit essential to carry as much speed as possible across the start/finish line.

Drivers who get either apex wrong will be exposed to attack from behind as the cars approach the new turn 1: Abbey.

A great advantage of sitting at Club Corner is the amount of time you see the cars for. They first come into view on the exit of Stowe Corner and then the drop down into the Vale. This is also where the new pit entrance is located.

Most Club Corner tickets will offer views looking down the new pit lane which was under construction during the 2010 British Grand Prix.

Martin Townsend: You get a good view of the cars both on track and entering the pits.

Mark Brown: We sit there every year. Just can’t beat it!