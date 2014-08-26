Turn 18 – The final turn at Silverstone
Club Corner has always been one of the best places to sit on the Silverstone circuit for years. In the current circuit configuration, it is the last corner before the start/finish line. Club was re-profiled for the 2010 race. Instead of constant curve after Vale, leading onto the straight, it became a double apex corner which proved an interesting challenge of the F1 drivers.
View from Club Corner
The second apex is much tighter than the first. It’s partially blind and has the new pit wall on the inside. Accuracy is required and a clean exit essential to carry as much speed as possible across the start/finish line.
Drivers who get either apex wrong will be exposed to attack from behind as the cars approach the new turn 1: Abbey.
A great advantage of sitting at Club Corner is the amount of time you see the cars for. They first come into view on the exit of Stowe Corner and then the drop down into the Vale. This is also where the new pit entrance is located.
Most Club Corner tickets will offer views looking down the new pit lane which was under construction during the 2010 British Grand Prix.
Martin Townsend: You get a good view of the cars both on track and entering the pits.
Mark Brown: We sit there every year. Just can’t beat it!
Comments(28)
kirsty saysAugust 26, 2014 at 11:10 am
hi, i am trying to fit the perfect spot for my husband and his father to sit for the 2015 f1 race at silverstone. it is a surprise gift so i cannot ask them but £275 weekend ticket each is the maximum amount i want to spend. i am currently debating between stowe A and B as it is an overtaking corner but they are far from track so i wonder if the cheaper blocks at club corner would be better? is it an overtaking corner? please answer many thanks
Simon saysAugust 27, 2014 at 4:19 pm
Hi Kirsty,
I’m sure for £275 they won’t be disappointed on what ever you decide on. The left hand corner entering Club is a good overtaking spot and will also give them a view of the pit entry and some view of the pit straight depending on the chosen seats. It’s also worth considering Village which is another overtaking spot which is also the spot that lead to the spectacular Raikkonen crash.
Matthew saysJuly 9, 2015 at 8:32 am
Hi, I am looking to book two tickets for me and my father for the 2016 Grand Prix. I would like to know where is the best block to be and which one offers the best view of the podium.
Simon Purnell saysJuly 23, 2015 at 8:41 am
Hi Matthew, for the podium you need International Pit Straight or Club. I would book early and recommend you add a comment to your booking requesting seats closer to the Podium area. It’s not guranteed but the resellers try hard to meet fan requests. I’d recommend trying BookF1.com i you ready to book now as they have an Early Bird Discount offer until 6th August.
Lisa ramsden saysAugust 7, 2015 at 9:08 am
hi I have booked two 3 day tickets in club corner for 2016 seats CCN/CC3/A/0389 and 0390. Please could you tell me if I have chosen good seats please. Will we have a view of the podium and of the entry to pits? Also as it looks like we may be on the first row (a?) , is this a good row to be seated on or can the view be restricted? … I am worried gonna get things wrong, it’s my hubbies 50th birthday president and once in a lifetime (cost!) .. Many thanks
James Wilson saysAugust 25, 2015 at 10:55 am
Hi Lisa.
You are you husband are going to have a brilliant time. You are in the best grandstand and although the views can differ slightly block to block you are are going to be absolutely fine where you are. I estimate you will have a good view of the podium and pit entry, and of course any overtaking into Club Corner itself!
Enjoy your weekend and happy 50th birthday to your partner.
James
Lisa Ramsden saysMarch 1, 2016 at 2:28 pm
Many thanks James , really looking forward to it … getting closer!
Sharon saysSeptember 1, 2015 at 10:48 am
I’m planning to sit at Club A, Farm or Stowe and am hoping to have the cars in sight for as long as possible, ideally with them coming towards me rather than see the back end of them. Is Club A the best one of the 3 to go for do you think?
Simon Purnell saysSeptember 1, 2015 at 2:58 pm
Hi Sharon
I think there all good choices! Club has good views of Vale corner and you can see the entrance to the pits and the podium too.
Julie Carr saysOctober 20, 2015 at 9:28 pm
Please could you advise if Club A is a good place to book tickets for the formula 1 for July next year. I am coming with my sister to celebrate my 60th birthday.
Simon Purnell saysOctober 21, 2015 at 3:01 pm
Hi Julie,
Great choice, although the stand isn’t covered. Good views of the cars as they enter Vale and the slow left, right chicane.
Jo saysDecember 11, 2015 at 10:55 am
i’m planning to buy club Silverstone tickets to see the 2016 race. What are the good seats to book with good views? can you see the pit / podium from club Silverstone? most importantly, is purchasing club Silverstone tickets worth the money? Any advice would be most appreciated
thanks
Simon Purnell saysDecember 18, 2015 at 10:20 am
Hi Jo, Club Silverstone is at Becketts, so you won’t be able to see pit or podium from here. These seats do provide views of the cars from Copse to the Hanger Straight. The Club Silverstone ticket includes entrance to a separate area behind the Grandstand. The facilities include a variety of food options, not just fast food, a seating area and separate toilets.
Mel vasey saysJanuary 15, 2016 at 8:42 pm
Hi
I’m looking at booking club corner seats but which block should I choose – giving me block 2 – 4 all at same price so I don’t know if any are better than the others!
Many thanks!
Simon Purnell saysJanuary 18, 2016 at 2:16 pm
Hi Mel, Block 4 is the closest to the entry of the corner. You can request your preferred block when booking but it can’t be guaranteed.
Angela saysFebruary 4, 2016 at 4:21 pm
I’ve been recommended club corner 1 to buy tickets but only blocks 3 and 4 are available. Which block would offer the best view? Would you be able to see the podium from those blocks? At all? Thank you
Simon Purnell saysFebruary 5, 2016 at 1:29 pm
Hi Angela, Block 1 has the best view as it’s opposite the podium which is on the end corner of the Silverstone Wing. Blocks 3 and 4 will be more limited but it’s still one of the best parts of the circuit.
Mark saysJuly 11, 2016 at 2:06 pm
Hi, we have just returned from Silverstone and have already booked our seats for next year. We have been allocated Club Corner block one seats 555 & 556 any ideas where they are in block one? We were after the very front row. Thank you,in advance.
Yvonne saysJuly 12, 2016 at 1:01 pm
Hi I’m looking to buy tickets for the F1 2017 we have sat in Club corner for another event but I can’t remember which block was best – we sat left hand side more towards the pit straight – any advice as this is a gift ?
Simon Purnell saysAugust 18, 2016 at 9:49 am
Hi Yvonne, You’re correct the further you are to the left the better view you have of the straight as well as the Vale section.
JOSH saysSeptember 4, 2016 at 10:12 pm
WILL CLUB A BE SOLD OUT BY DECEMBER OR WILL I BE OKAY TO WAIT TILL THEN?
Simon Purnell saysSeptember 5, 2016 at 3:01 pm
Hi Josh, Availability for Club A is good at the moment. Difficult to say what it will be like in December. It’s often a busy month for sales due to Christmas.
JOSH saysSeptember 8, 2016 at 9:33 pm
Ill book early december then to make sure looks one of the best grandstands for lots of viewing time of the cars
Wendy saysOctober 10, 2016 at 12:49 pm
Looking to come to 2017 with seat in club corner. Looking to book soon but not sure if there’s a choice of blocks to choose from and if so which one gives best view. Need 3 seat, 1 being for an elderly person(aged 80) so wondering if access to these seats is good for them.
Simon Purnell saysNovember 2, 2016 at 2:20 pm
Hi Wendy, Club corner is a great choice, have you tried our ‘Where to buy Ticket Guide’ page and viewed the alternative providers?
http://www.enterf1.com/where-to-buy-f1-tickets
JOSH saysOctober 26, 2016 at 10:41 pm
HI BOOKED MY CLUB A TICKETS FOR SUNDAY 2017, JUST A LITTLE WORRIED BOOKING THIS EARLY WILL DISADVANTAGE ME I.E FENCE OBSTRUCTION OR SHOULD MOST SEATS BE ABOVE THE FENCE FOR FILMING OPPORTUNITIES ETC ????? OR DO THEY FILL UP FROM THE TOP DOWN …
Jay saysJanuary 5, 2017 at 1:05 pm
Just purchased a ticket in club corner block 2 furthest seat to the left row E CCN/CC2/ seat 0528 can you tell me if this seat u can view the podium and the pit straight please as it’s my first time coming to silverstone ???
Donna elliott saysMay 22, 2017 at 2:17 pm
Hi I have tickets for club corner ccn cc2 row k then 440 441 and 442 can anyone tell me are these towards the pit lane podium etc? I cannot find a seat plan anywhere ?
Thanks in advance x
