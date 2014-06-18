If you’re looking for some inspiration on where to sit at Silverstone, then you’ve come to the right place! The guide below aims to be as helpful as possible in advising you to pick a grandstand to watch the next British Grand Prix from.
We’ve taken into account the best place for overtaking, likely place for spins and crashes, the best atmosphere and proximity to the facilities. It’s all covered and we’ve ranked it in order from our years of experience and personal opinions.
We've being recommending the following ticket resellers for over 10 years now.
#1 Club Corner
The last few turns and potential view of the podium
Club Corner has always been one of the best places to sit on the Silverstone circuit for years. In the current circuit configuration, it is the last corner before the start/finish line. Club was re-profiled for the 2010 race. Instead of constant curve after Vale, leading onto the straight, it became a double apex corner which proved an interesting challenge of the F1 drivers. The second apex is much tighter than the first. It’s partially blind and has the new pit wall on the inside. Accuracy is required and a clean exit essential to carry as much speed as possible across the start/finish line…
Read more – Club Corner Silverstone.
#2 International Pit Straight
Loud and lots of activity in the pit lane
The International Pit Straight is an area of the Silverstone circuit that is seeing constant development year after year. This area is absolutely buzzing since the circuit revamp, and tickets always sell out months before the race. The new Pit and Paddock complex has been built between Club Corner and Abbey and signifies the climax of Silverstone’s massive development programme to turn the circuit into a world class racing venue. Grandstands have been installed along the majority of the length of the pit straight, in a place where previously only a few general admission fans may watch the race from…
Read more – International Pit Straight.
#3 Becketts / Club Silverstone
Wickedly fast section of the track
From the Becketts and Club Silverstone grandstand, you are able to see each F1 car for about 10 seconds as they sweep through Maggots and then into Becketts and then onto the Hanger Straight. The aerodynamics on the Formula 1 cars are working at full capacity as they turn from left to right and then again, left to right in the space of a few seconds at immense speed. The series of turns at Becketts do not offer much in the way overtaking as the speeds are too high. However, a lot of lap time can be won or lost by the drivers who liken this section to threading the eye of a needle. It’s about precision and definitely about bravery!
#4 Stowe
Just a dab of brakes into a very fast right hander
Stowe corner is one of the fastest on the Silverstone circuit. The drivers arrive at 300 km/h from the Hanger straight, tap the brakes and launch in towards the apex in 4th gear. There are three grandstands to choose on this corner: Stowe A, Stowe B and Stowe C. Because of the size of the run off area at Stowe, the grandstands are set quite far back from the circuit. So the perspective of F1 speed isn’t great but you do get a huge viewing angle allowing you to see a lot of the circuit. Stowe A and Stowe B ticket holders get to see the cars drive the length of the Hanger straight, negotiate Stowe and then drop down the hill of Vale and onto club…
#5 Abbey
Turn 1 and a very fast couple of corners
Abbey has now earned the title of turn 1 thanks to the introduction of the new circuit layout and location of the pits and paddock for 2011. Formerly a tight chicane, Abbey is now an immensely fast right hand corner that is approached at 300km/h and leads onto the new circuit loop, first introduced for the 2010 British Grand Prix. Criticised for the huge bump at the turn in point, the corner split the F1 drivers opinions with some believing it to ruin what would be a good corner, and others citing that it only added to the challenge. Watching the cars from the outside, it is very noticeable…
#6 Village
Heavy braking into turn 3
Arriving at enormous speed after two flat out corners, the drivers have to pick a braking point whilst coming from the right hand side to the left hand side of the circuit. It’s a tricky corner to get right with the potential to lose lots of time rather high. The car will drift wide on the exit but you’ll notice the cars launching themselves to the opposite side of the circuit to set themselves up for The Loop corner which leads onto the essential Wellington Straight. The car will drift wide on the exit but you’ll notice the cars launching themselves to the opposite side of the circuit to set themselves up for The Loop corner which leads onto the essential Wellington Straight.
Read more – Village or check prices and availability for Village Tickets
#7 Luffield
Slow corner but a fan favourite
Luffield Corner use to be the last major turn at Silverstone, but with the circuit alterations a couple of years ago, it’s actually become a mid lap bend. In some ways it’s a frustrating corner for F1 drivers as it is low speed and is all about a clean exit onto the >National Pit Straight. Without traction control, drivers have to play with the throttle and not be too eager otherwise the back of the car will start to slide out. Throughout the practice sessions and even sometimes during the race, you often see drivers running wide out of Luffield and bumping across the turf on the outside of the corner. This compromises their lap times significantly.
Read more – Luffield or check prices and availability for Luffield Tickets
#8 Woodcote
Flat out sweeping curve onto the old pit straight
Many seats at Woodcote will offer a brilliant view of the Wellington Straight (Woodcote A) and all the action taking place along there. This is where the DRS zone is placed meaning numerous overtaking moves made into Brooklands corner which is right in front of you. The large TV screens above the old pit lane also aid you in keeping tracking of events around the rest of the Silverstone circuit. The F1 Village used to be located behind Woodcote, but is now located on the track itself on the now disused Bridge corner.
Read more – Woodcote or check prices and availability for Woodcote Tickets
#9 Copse
Feel the brutal force of an F1 car working hard
Copse corner use to be the first turn on the Silverstone circuit, but is now turn 9 after the circuit was updated a couple of years ago and the pit complex was moved. The corner is potentially flat out in Formula 1, depending on fuel loads, the drivers can often just stay in seventh gear and keep the throttle planted to the floor around the sweeping right hander. Watching from Copse corner is awesome because you get to see how well the down force works on the modern Formula 1 car. They seem absolutely glued to the track as the aerodynamics push the car into the ground. The turn in speed can be over 280 km/h and is mind blowing to watch! You often see drivers running incredibly wide through this turn as they find the absolute limit of grip.
Read more – Copse or check prices and availability for Copse Tickets
#10 National Pit Straight
Where they use to start and finish the race
The National Pit Straight is the half way point of a lap of Silvestone, with the start and end being situated over on the International Pit Straight. Although the atmosphere is still fantastic in the numerous grandstands that line the circuit in this area, the buzz of looking over into an active pit lane has been lost with the circuit modifications made over the last few years. During the race you will see the cars screaming past you at incredible speeds before they sweep into Copse corner. This means that sitting on the pit straight is very loud as the cars are always at full throttle. Don’t expect to be able to chat to your friends without shouting if sitting here!
Read more – National Pit Straight or check prices and availability for National Pit Straight Tickets
George Beech: Maggots and Becketts is a great spot to see how fast F1 cars can change direction, Stowe is not bad as you get to see them down the Hanger Straight and into Vale and Club. Copse, Abbey and Woodcote also great spots and you cant forget the International Pit Straight! all in all Silverstone is just an awesome track to be at during a Grand Prix. The atmosphere and all the fans is just brilliant. I’ll see you all there next year at the home of British Motorsport!!!
Comments(180)
John saysJune 18, 2014 at 1:23 am
I received my tickets and for sunday Gp i am seating IN D 0328 international pit straight can you please show me on a map where would i be seating as coming over from Australia
Many Thanks John
James Wilson saysJune 18, 2014 at 8:18 am
Unfortunately the circuit has not released any maps of each individual grandstand so I’m unable to provide this. I can however confirm that row D is 4 rows from the front of the grandstand. I just can’t confirm which end it’ll be. Being the International Pits Straight though you’ll have a great view into the pit lane! Enjoy the race and please come back to share you experiences with us!
Garry saysNovember 17, 2014 at 2:25 pm
Hi Just booked tickets for 2015. we are in the international pit straight IPS3B/K/0238
Will we have a good view from there. First time at Silverstone, booked the whole weekend.
I have also been told that the weekend ticket allows you to roam the circuit through FP1 Fp2 etc.
Simon saysNovember 18, 2014 at 4:40 pm
Hi Garry
The International Pit Straight is opposite the pits. So depending on your seats you should have some great views of the in race action. You’re correct about roaming for Friday Practice and Saturday qualifying. I’d recommend you take a wander to Club Corner, Farm and Becketts.
I hope you enjoy the weekend and please share you’re experience.
Don saysFebruary 1, 2015 at 10:16 pm
Did 2013 @ Farm Curve, were sat up top. We had a great view of that area, as the cars came around from the International pit straight.
Atmosphere was fantastic, the view great, and the weather did it’s bit too.
Highly recommended.
paul holmes saysMarch 31, 2015 at 8:06 pm
Hi my wife has booked us a weekend here this year for the f1 with camping.we have seats reserved in Beckets BKT/BKS4/B/0283+0284 (if that makes sense) ….will we be able to wander to different areas during practice and qualifying? And what is this grandstand like
Simon Purnell saysApril 1, 2015 at 12:12 pm
Hi Paul,
You can see the cars go through Maggots and then into Becketts and then onto the Hanger Straight from the Becketts stand. Check out our guide with video for more information.
If you have a three day Grandstand ticket it included roving grandstand seat on Friday and Saturday in all grandstands* except Club Corner and Club Silverstone.
paul holmes saysApril 12, 2015 at 4:39 pm
Hi simon.I was wondering if you can help me out,my wife and I are going to our first f1 this year at Silverstone and have reserved wkend grandstand with camping.. Do you know when we are able to arrive as I’ve just been reading that the campsite opens on the Wednesday but we have weekend reservation.
will saysJune 23, 2015 at 12:19 pm
your camping reservation (if at silverstone woodlands campsite) is valid from wednesday to following monday so you can turn up any time from wednesday onwards. other private campsites may vary.
not sure what is happening at the circuit on thursday apart from the madness concert in the evening and the pit walk for certain ticket holders but there will also be entertainment in the camp site.
Lynne Berridge saysOctober 26, 2016 at 8:03 pm
Yes roaming is great for practices & qualifying
tony saysDecember 11, 2014 at 10:42 am
Why doesn’t Silverstone have seating plans of all grandstands, so that when you make an early bird booking,,,,you can select/request yr seats…
I am looking to buy a weekend ticket at Becketts stand 4, but without a seating plan don’t know where to seat??? lot of money to spend for first come first served seating????
Simon saysDecember 11, 2014 at 11:27 am
Hi Tony
I agree it’s something we’ve spoken to the ticket providers about before. You can add a comment when making a booking requesting a particular area but unfortunately there’s no guarantee you will get your requested seats.
Vicks saysJune 20, 2014 at 5:33 pm
Really helpful, it’s tough to get a good picture of silverstone stands and where the best to go maybe. This has been really helpful to capture different perspectives thank you.
Leighton morton saysJune 22, 2014 at 5:24 pm
I can’t wait for this years Grand Prix. Me and 3 friends will be there to witness our first F1 race and we will be sat in the becketts grandstand which by all accounts isn’t a bad place to be.
James Wilson saysJune 23, 2014 at 6:46 am
It certainly is a great place to watch from Leighton! We’ve been there many times over the years and actually it’s just got better and better seeing as the new circuit layout can be seen from Becketts too (turns 3-4 and Wellington Straight). I hope you enjoy your weekend and please come back to tell us about your experiences.
Aidan Deasy saysJune 25, 2014 at 1:35 am
James,
I have to say you did a great job on this piece, we are coming over for Sat and Sunday, it is our first GP, we have been to the Abu Dhabi Circuit and stayed in the Yas Viceroy but not when the GP was on so that was it decision made we had to attend a GP and living in Ireland and BIG Hamilton fans it had to be the British GP, we will be in the National Pit Straight stand as part of our package which doesn’t seem to be the best option but we had no choice as it was a package, I will give you feedback and let you know how we get on, keep up the good work.
Aidan
James Wilson saysJune 25, 2014 at 6:59 am
Hi Aidan! Thanks for the feedback. Glad to hear you’re coming to a GP for the first time. You’ve picked a great year to start and Silverstone have lots on next weekend to commemorate the 50th race at the circuit. You’ll still have a blast on the National Pits Straight rest assured. The atmosphere around there is usually very good and the cars will be showing off all that horsepower in front of you. Look forward to hear your thoughts after!
Catherine H saysJune 30, 2014 at 7:10 am
Hi James
Great info. We only bought our tickets for general admission yesterday so a bit of a last minute thing! It’ll be our first time at Silverstone so wondered which GA section offers best options. Ideally we’d be positioned somewhere with a screen too! Thanks.
James Wilson saysJune 30, 2014 at 7:18 am
Hi Catherine. Great to hear you’ve booked last minute, proof it’s never too late!
Are you only going for the race day or whole weekend? There general admission area Vale is massive and will no doubt have screens. It’s positioned between Stowe corner and Club (which I’d the last corner). You’ll also have the pit lane entrance in front of you and be close to the podium celebrations which are situated at club corner.
As I recommend so any general admission tickets holder, the early bird really does catch the worm at Silverstone.
Bruce saysJune 30, 2014 at 11:34 am
Club Silverstone for 14 years! Camp at Whittlebury, so easy walk to Becketts. Would like to do Pit walk on Thursday, what is the best route from campsite? Wife does not walk well. Thanks, Bruce
James Wilson saysJune 30, 2014 at 3:10 pm
Sorry to say it looks like you’re in for a fair walk. The camp site has it’s own paths to the circuit, but you need to make your way to Club Corner gates 15 and 16 for entry to the pit walk. The good news is there are two pit walks one at 10:00 and one at 15:15 if take a little longer than expected!! I would enter via Becketts and walk clockwise round the circuit to Club.
Ads saysJune 30, 2014 at 1:46 pm
Hello there,
I have a pass to watch the race from the inside of the track this year, where is the best place to plonk myself? i have a big ol lens to take some good shots too.
James Wilson saysJune 30, 2014 at 3:22 pm
Presumably not the standard general admission tickets! Sounds great I’d have to say Becketts or Vale but I’m not sure how close you’ll be able to get to the circuit. Would love to see some of your pictures if you’re happy to share and maybe you could give us an insight to some of the best places infield!
Ads saysJuly 1, 2014 at 9:07 am
Hi James, I wasn’t sure what pass I would get this year…but they just arrived, it says I can access the SUPPORT EVENT PADDOCK, I think i had these two years ago and I was at Becketts, I remember being able to see a few corners from that spot! Not sure if there are better places though.
Last year I had general admission and I was at the Farm Curve, and in 2011 I think i was at Stowe Corner.
I have photos from previous years, I can share them with you. How should I send it to you?
thanks
Ads
James Wilson saysJuly 1, 2014 at 10:09 am
Hi Ads
Thank you, for contacting us, we’re always interested to see new photo’s from a fans perspective. You can add them to our Facebook page or do you have a Flickr or Google Plus account? Our Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/enterF1
Ads saysJuly 1, 2014 at 11:03 am
https://www.flickr.com/photos/125055822@N03/
Enjoy!
kirsty saysAugust 28, 2014 at 9:48 am
hi, I am trying to pick the prefect spot for my husband and his father (surprise 50th and Christmas) to attend silver f1 2015, I was looking at Stowe A and B. unsure which was really better as they are quite far away from track but I liked that it was an overtaking corner. my budget is max £275 where do you think would be best I was considering farm curve and club A but I am unsure if they are any good at all for overtaking never mind better. since you have been at Stowe I thought I’d ask your opinion. many thanks
Sean saysJuly 1, 2014 at 4:10 pm
Hi James,
Just got tickets today for my birthday for from the other half for the Sunday! Absolutely buzzing and can’t wait for my first ever Grand Prix. Your info above is fantastic, and after many searches of the internet, is one of the most comprehensive, so congratulations on a great source of info! 2 quick questions:
1. Would you put Vale as the best GA spot?
2. Do you know of any grass banks and/or areas to plonk a chair (still with a good view) that we could do the whole “picnic” thing from?
We plan to be there for the doors opening, so if you could advise on where to head straight to, that would be epic!
James Wilson saysJuly 1, 2014 at 4:39 pm
Thanks Sean! I appreciate the feedback. As I’ve said, I believe Vale is probably the best bet, especially for the picnic idea! It’s such a vast area and nicely sloped meaning it’s perfect for pitching up and relaxing. A lot of the other General Admission areas are either gravel, steep or small / cramped. Not ideal for sausage rolls on the tartan blankets! Enjoy your weekend and happy birthday!
Saravanan saysJuly 2, 2014 at 12:32 pm
I just bought General Admission ticket for Saturday’s qualifying session. I’ve never been to f1 race (so far watched only in TV) and this will be my first time. So if you could help with the below queries, it would be great
1) Where do I get the best view in the General Admission ticket category?
2) What time the practise & qualifying sessions start on Saturday?
3) What time do i need to reach the circuit to get a better seat and view? I live in London, I guess it takes around 1.5 hrs by car and around 3 hrs by public transport
4) Is it easy to reach by public transport?
James Wilson saysJuly 2, 2014 at 8:55 pm
Hi Saravanan! Great to hear you’re ditching the TV for qualifying and are going to catch some live action at Silverstone.
1) Vale is the biggest General Admission area and is close to Club corner, the final corner, which is perfect for qualifying as drivers push at the end of the lap for pole position.
2) FP3 is 10:00 and F1 Qualifying is 13:00
3) General Admission really is a “take your chances” kind of affair. More on the Sunday, but qualifying will be busy around the whole circuit. My advice is get there as early as you can and enjoy the day. GP3 qualifying is at 8:45 and F1 FP3 is 10:00 – aim for one of those, and relax the rest of the day, hopefully in the sunshine.
4) Please read our public transport info here: http://www.enterf1.com/british-grand-prix/public-transport
Kev saysJuly 2, 2014 at 4:53 pm
Disabled view from Luffield what is that like?
James Wilson saysJuly 2, 2014 at 8:44 pm
Hi Kev! If you look at the photos and videos shot from Luffield at the link below, this will give you a feeling of what view you’re in for:
http://www.enterf1.com/british-grand-prix/where-to-sit-at-silverstone/luffield
Off the top of my head I can remember seeing a dedicated area for disabled fans towards the front of one of the Luffield stands. Put it this way, you’ll be closer to the track than most in that location. Please come back and share your experiences after the race!
Roger King saysJuly 9, 2014 at 2:52 pm
Farm Curve Grandstand. An uncovered grandstand giving an excellent view .
Will definitely book again.
Harris Todd saysJuly 11, 2014 at 8:22 am
We’ve been four years in a row now and this year was by far the best, We sat in woodcote last year which was brilliant but we decided to shell out a bit more and go for club corner this year.
Great racing action and a couple of good bumps!! Got to do the pit walk on the Thursday and ran on the track on sunday and got some incredible pictures and a couple pieces of broken front wing 🙂 We waited outside Lewis Hamiltons garage afterwards and got some brilliant pictures of Lewis on the fence and the highlight was seeing that redbull back on the podium! p.s I would highly highly highly recommend camping in woodlands!!
Charlotte Collins saysAugust 19, 2014 at 1:18 pm
Hi,
I want to treat my husband by taking him for his 30th birthday next year, but I am a bit clueless which grandstand to book, the above info was helpful but I still am struggling to decide, I know he would love a spot that is good for possibly seeing overtaking, any ideas where might be best?
Thank you!
James Wilson saysAugust 20, 2014 at 5:08 pm
Hi Charlotte
Woodcote is great choice! You’ll see the cars come down the Wellington Straight which is a DRS zone (designed for overtaking), as well as seeing the cars through Brooklands, Luffield, Woodcote and the National Pit Straight. Not bad!
http://www.enterf1.com/british-grand-prix/where-to-sit-at-silverstone/woodcote
kirsty saysSeptember 3, 2014 at 12:07 pm
hi, whats your opinion on stowe A and B in comparison to woodcote i cant decide between the three where to buy tickets for my husband and his father who would love to see overtaking. many thanks
chris saysSeptember 6, 2014 at 8:31 pm
Hi, are there any Club grandstand seating plans at all? I have CC1 O seats. Can I see any of Stowe and the vale chicane? Is Club section 1 the nearest part of Club to the start straight? Is row O really far back? How many rows are in Club?
Simon saysSeptember 9, 2014 at 4:50 pm
Hi Chris,
It looks like you’re in Block 1 the closest stand to International Pit Straight. You will still have a view of the Stowe/Vale chicane but not as good as Block 4. A is at the front so looks like you’re 14 rows back. I was at Silverstone a couple of weeks ago for a club event and set in the Club grandstand. The benefit of your stand is the view of the straight, the pits and of course the podium. I would recommend taking some binoculars.
Regards
Simon
Divya saysOctober 16, 2014 at 2:46 pm
just realised all GA areas cost the same depending on day, ignore that part!
Simon saysOctober 17, 2014 at 11:07 am
Hi Divya,
Yep as you say GA tickets are for all areas. I’d recommend you go along to Saturday practice too if you can. That will give you an idea of some of the best spots. You’ll have to be up early mind to secure one of the best spots. Gates open at 6am although I’ve never been able to get out of my sleeping bag to see that! The keenest F1 fans will be queuing at the gate before hand to make they get their preferred spot.
I hope the site has helped with your planning and hope you enjoy the race.
Louise saysNovember 3, 2014 at 10:28 am
Hiya, hope you can help. Hoping to come to Silverstone for next years Grand Prix, our 1st time. We have a budget of up to £1500.00 for us both, what can i get for that? Just the Sunday race. Thankyou so much!
Simon saysNovember 4, 2014 at 10:09 am
Hi Louise,
For £1500 for Sunday only you have a pretty good choice to choose the tickets of your choice, only excluding VIP packages. The nearest thing to VIP is Club Silverstone at Becketts. Your tickets include covered Grandstand, numbered seating and entry to an exclusive catering area. Becketts is a great corner to enjoy the Grand Prix too! If you’d like to see the start and finish and have a view of the pits, try The International Pits Straight, although some of the best tickets have sold out already.
Hope this helps and please keep in touch we’d love to hear from you on the day.
Thanks
Simon
Monie saysNovember 3, 2014 at 3:40 pm
Hi, I am planning to buy a tickects to 2015 F1 as a birthday present for my husband but not sure which one to buy. Planning to go only on Sunday – would you recommend general admission or a specific seat? Can you go around the stadium if you are booked into a specific seat? Also with general admission are there only standing places?
I would be greatful for your tips!
Mny thanks!
Simon saysNovember 4, 2014 at 10:31 am
Hi Monie
General Admission is the cheapest option and does provide some great viewing, but you’ll have to arrive very early to get the best spots. The keenest of the F1 fans know exactly where to go and it will be difficult to beat them to the prime spots!!
Buying a Grandstand ticket makes for a more relaxed day as most stands provide numbered seating but it all depends on your budget. I’d recommend taking a look at Farm and Stowe to start with. But let me know if you need more help and an idea of your budget would be good.
Hope that helped!
Simon
Anastasiya saysNovember 28, 2014 at 10:18 am
Hi, I am buying F1 ticket for my husband as a Christmas present. Decided to go for Woodcote and the system offers me the following ticket in Woodcote A, Block 2 – WOAWDA2C 0094 – is it a good spot or is better to go for Block 1 WOAWDA1F 0003?
Hope you can help me to make up my mind. Thanks you.
Simon saysDecember 9, 2014 at 12:08 pm
Hi,
Apologies for the delay in replying! Both Block 1 and 2 have great views of the Woodcote, Luffield corners. I’m sure he’ll be very happy with whatever you decide.
Jennifer saysNovember 30, 2014 at 8:39 pm
Hi !.. I am looking to buy tickets for my partner and I for 2015 at silverstone . It’s my first time but not his . He is a huge Hamilton fan and I want to get him the best seats possible or area possible . Also should I go for Sunday the race day or the weekend ? Budget isn’t an issue I would just really appreciate some advice on where to start !? Thank you in advance
A J Timmis saysDecember 5, 2014 at 4:05 pm
just booked weekend tickets for husbands Christmas present – Copse C. Never been to FI before so hoping I have made a good choice. Have booked a hotel nearby but had to shop round as the majority of the hotels have hiked the prices up for the FI weekend.
kate clarke saysDecember 10, 2014 at 10:28 pm
Hi, like many others I’m looking to get tickets as a Christmas present for my husband and have no idea where to begin! The only thing I think I’ve worked out is that we’ll camp for the weekend. We will also be bringing 2 young, but well behaved children with us. Can you please offer some suggestion in terms of the tickets I should be looking at? Thanks
Simon saysDecember 11, 2014 at 11:34 am
Hi Kate
I’d recommend starting with a budget. Will you be bringing your own camping equipment or a motor home. Some of the facilities are better than others and some that I’ve used aren’t ideal for young children.
As far as where to sit, it’s really about your budget.
kate clarke saysDecember 11, 2014 at 9:34 pm
Thanks Simon. We’re bringing a motor home but hadn’t thought much about budget. Want a reserved seat for the Sunday with the children but pretty flexible about cost etc.
Graham saysDecember 11, 2014 at 2:00 pm
Booking tickets to take my 91 year old Mother to the grand prix. She is reasonably mobile but won’t want to walk too far and her eyesight is not great but she is mad keen on F1. We were thinking of doing park and ride and want to go for a covered grandstand. Where would not involve walking to far from where the buses drop off and would be a good view? Presumably you can take food and drink into the place (given I have heard the catering options are awful)? Is Club Silverstone worth the extra? Seems a long way from the track. Thanks.
James Wilson saysDecember 11, 2014 at 4:22 pm
Hi Graham! The Park and Ride bus service will drop you just outside the Luffield entrance and from here the closest grandstands are Luffield, Abbey and International Pit Straight. Luffield will require the least amount of walking from this entrance and is a covered grandstand with a view of the Luffield complex and a TV screen. There are also food and drink outlets directly behind this grandstand, but you are welcome to bring food and drink into the circuit as well.
More info on Luffield here: http://www.enterf1.com/british-grand-prix/where-to-sit-at-silverstone/luffield
The Club Silverstone package bridges the gap between hospitality and regular seating. You would get a reserved seat in Becketts for all 3 days, an event programme and other souvenirs, and access to a private marquee where you can mingle and purchase food and beverages. However, the Becketts grandstand is located at the other side of the circuit to the Luffield entrance, and so would be quite a walk from the Park and Ride drop off area.
Please let us know if you’d like more information.
Neil Allan saysDecember 17, 2014 at 4:54 pm
I am looking to go to my First GP at Silverstone. If I buy General Admission tickets is there a specific place I can sit or is it standing room only?
Thanks in advance for your help.
Simon saysDecember 29, 2014 at 3:14 pm
Hi Neil
You will need to take your own seating with you and it’s not possible to reserve a particular area. To get the best views I’d recommend going on a Saturday too and check out some of the viewing spots. You will need to be up early on race day to make sure you secure the best spots.
Gary Coxon saysDecember 23, 2014 at 7:18 pm
Hi EnterF1
I am looking to take my elderly dad to his first ever (and prob his last as getting on) F1 at Silverstone. He cannot walk far and really struggles with steps are there any disabled facilities and how do I get tickets for them – I can find all normal access tickets but no mentions of disabled.
Gary
Simon saysDecember 29, 2014 at 3:11 pm
Hi Gary
I’d recommend calling the following helpline for further advice on disabled facilities 0844 3728 232.
Emma S saysDecember 28, 2014 at 9:18 pm
Hi,
Have been to Silverstone before with my Dad and sat at Club, which was great, but I am thinking of going with a friend this year (2015) and so we are on a much tighter budget (we are 17 and 18) and so I am not sure which tickets to buy! Was thinking of potentially Farm Band 9? Do you have any feedback on this – what the viewing is like, whether you get to see TV screeens etc.? And do you have any other good sugestions that would be fairly cheap but also have a quite good view (obviously we know the best views are more expensive)
Thanks 😀
Simon saysDecember 29, 2014 at 3:07 pm
Hi Emma
Farm and Village A and B is one of my favourite areas this high speed section is a great place for overtaking and also has a great view of the first corner at the start of the race. The only downside is Village A and Farm are not covered.
Emma S saysDecember 30, 2014 at 1:25 pm
Thanks Simon! So you can see the first corner from Farm? Because that was something we really wanted to see but weren’t sure whether you could or not! Also do you know whether you can see the TV screen from Farm block 2?
Emma S saysDecember 28, 2014 at 9:48 pm
Hi again!
Also where would you recommend is the best place to camp? We want camping to be part of the experience so would rather pay a little more if it meant that there was a massive increase in the ‘atmosphere’/evening entertainment etc.
Thanks!
Simon saysDecember 29, 2014 at 3:03 pm
Hi Emma
Have you looked at our Silverstone Camping Guide?
sichuk saysJanuary 11, 2015 at 4:33 pm
Hi
My son (14) and I are total novices to F1, but he is a total F1 nerd (his words). I am on a tight budget and assume the only viable/realistic option is to purchase general admission tickets. I have a budget of about £400 for entrance fees, is this my best option for this budget?
I plan on using the park and ride service-is this reliable, and much waiting/any tips? We are travelling from the south coast, and don’t want to pay the £55 car park fee!
Thanks in advance for any guidance 🙂
Simon saysJanuary 13, 2015 at 1:08 pm
Hi
I’m sorry to say with a budget of £400 your options are limited. If you’re looking for Sunday only tickets you will be able to buy seats in Copse C and the National Pit Straight. If you take a look at GooTickets they do have discounts for Children under 15
Marta saysJanuary 18, 2015 at 11:36 pm
Hi
I would like to buy 2 tickets for 3 days for my boyfriend, he absolutely loves formula 1, unfortunately I don’t know much about it. I was looking at the tickets and found “band 12 :national straight ” but not sure if they’re any good, they got cover, but does it matter. And what does the band mean, how far is it ?
Thanks a lot for your help.
Marta
James Wilson saysJanuary 20, 2015 at 2:21 pm
Hi Marta
I’m personally really not keen on those Band 12 National Pit Straight tickets. You literally just get to see the cars go past you at full speed and that is it. If you click the magnify glass next to each ticket/corner you get an idea of the view. Click the link below and look at “Band 11 Vale” or “Band 11 Stowe” These are £205/£240 depending if you want just race day or weekend and offer a much better view:
https://www.bookf1.com/f1-britain/tickets.htm?custom=comments&afid=7
Marta saysJanuary 20, 2015 at 10:22 pm
Thanks for your reply. I was thinking about a whole weekend, is it lot going on on Friday and Saturday ? There is an offer on band 5:Luffield A, is this better then band 11 vale and band 11 Stowe, I was thinking about the cover too. Please help.
Marta
Dave saysJanuary 28, 2015 at 9:54 am
Where are the best viewpoints for those with General Admission tickets
James Wilson saysJanuary 28, 2015 at 11:11 am
Hi Dave! There are lots of great places for General Admission fans to watch from. The Vale section between Stowe and Club corner is massive and allows you to see the cars battle into the last few corners, as well as ducking onto the pit lane. You’ll be right near the podium too if there’s a track invasion at the end.
My personal favourite is watching the cars sweep through Maggots. Scroll down to the General Admission tab on the following page and watch the YouTuve video there. Simply awesome!
http://www.enterf1.com/british-grand-prix/tickets
Harry saysJanuary 31, 2015 at 7:18 pm
I have general admission tickets for the 2015 race on Sunday. Where is the best place to see A) the cars at relatively slow speed B) some overtaking. Went to qualifying last year and sat at Luffield, but the race is a whole different thing, so want a bit of advise on where to see the above.
James Wilson saysFebruary 3, 2015 at 9:42 am
Hi Harry. Check out the Vale section which has a large General Admission enclosure and is situated between Stowe and Club Corner. You can see the pit entrance and podium from here too. Enjoy!
Harry saysFebruary 3, 2015 at 9:50 pm
Hi!
No more questions, just a quick thanks for the reply, great help.
Harry
Diana saysFebruary 2, 2015 at 2:30 pm
Oh my, coming from the USA (California) for our first F1 and is my husbands 60th birthday celebration… Sooo many options but he’s a longtime car/racing fan and would love to pick reserved seats with best view if action but may be limited to 1k for both of us… Heard we should get a pit pass but am a novice do not sure how that works so suggestions would be appreciated!!! We can’t wait for the experience!
James Wilson saysFebruary 3, 2015 at 9:36 am
Hi Diana! Great to hear you are coming to the British Grand Prix this year. With a budget of £500 per ticket you have numerous options available to you.
I would look for either: International Pit Straight, Club Corner or Becketts (or Club Silverstone at Becketts for more facilities)
Both of these websites have limited availability but are the best for British GP tickets:
https://www.bookf1.com/f1-britain/tickets.htm?afid=7&custom=comments
http://www.gootickets.com/EF1/en/formula-1/silverstone/
Richard saysFebruary 10, 2015 at 12:02 pm
Hi
First GP in July,thinking of viewing from Stowe with the family, but how far is Stowe from the Main Entrance ?
Simon Purnell saysFebruary 17, 2015 at 9:02 am
Hi Richard,
Stowe is on the opposite side of the track to the main entrance so quite a walk with little ones. Have you checked out the maps on the tickets sites to see locations of stands and prices?
http://www.enterf1.com/where-to-buy-f1-tickets
Jo pearce saysFebruary 12, 2015 at 9:17 am
Hi
This site is fab, all the advice has given me a much better idea of where to book. I am booking for a weekend for hubby’s 40th as a surprise.
As a total novice to this, where does the race start? I’m looking at availability and at the moment I can book copse c or farm curve 3. What would you suggest is best for the action? Is these better than booking national pits straight?
James Wilson saysFebruary 12, 2015 at 10:39 am
Hi Jo
Great 40th birthday present! Lucky man indeed. The race starts at 1pm on the Sunday. Are you thinking of going for the day or for the whole weekend? I personally think the Farm Curve tickets are better than Copse C and National Pit Straight. Farm Curve will allow you to see the car coming through the first turn at great speed, sweeping past you and then braking for Village and The Loop. Copse C and National Pit Straight are very high speed and the cars are blitzing past you. There is currently good availability for Farm Curve 9 and 10 here:
http://www.gootickets.com/EF1/en/formula-1/silverstone/
https://www.bookf1.com/f1-britain/tickets.htm?custom=british-grand-prix&afid=7
Please shout if you require any more information! And stop by and let us know how the weekend went in July 🙂
Jo pearce saysFebruary 12, 2015 at 11:36 am
Hi.
Going for the weekend to get the full experience. Shame we won’t be able to do the walk round on Thursday as got a two year old staying with family for two nights so didn’t want to push my luck with 3 nights away!!
What happens on Fridays? And times we should be at the track?
He is a lucky man but I’m also secretly very excited about it aswell!!!
James Wilson saysFebruary 12, 2015 at 11:47 am
Hi Jo. Take a look at this link from the F1 website which has LAST years British GP timetable: http://www.formula1.com/races/in_detail/great_britain_924/event_timetable.html
It will be very similar in 2015.
As you can see, Free Practice 1 starts at 10am for an hour and a half, and FP2 starts 2pm, again, for an hour and a half.
Friday is a great day at Silverstone to mooch around and check out the F1 cars in action from multiple angles.
Jo pearce saysFebruary 12, 2015 at 12:12 pm
Hi. There’s not enough tickets in farm curve, is Stowe a good place?
James Wilson saysFebruary 12, 2015 at 12:19 pm
How many do you need, 2? Stowe is still quite good and gives you a wide field of view.
Jo pearce saysFebruary 12, 2015 at 12:28 pm
Thanks for commenting so quickly! You’re brilliant. Just need two tickets and I re read your info on Stowe so will go for that.
Thanks so much for your help, you’re a star.
Kirsty saysFebruary 17, 2015 at 7:56 am
Hi
I have been organising a surprise for my hubby 40th since sept was all researched and booked at donnington only for the change of venue to happen!!!
I am disabled and my hubby looks after me and our twins so I wanted it to be perfect… He is a huge Valentino Rossi Fan and I did not have time to research … also I was doing a charity event at midday yesterday so I had to buy tickets on my phone and I am now worried I have got wrong tickets….
I heard woodcote was good for rossi fans so I brought
2 Adult 2 Children Woodcote Grandstand seats
This is the email I got, are these any good for a Rossi Fan????
WOB/WDB1/D/0010
(Adult)
WOB/WDB1/D/0011
(Adult)
WOB/WDB1/P/0013
(Child Under 16)
WOB/WDB1/P/0014
(Child Under 16)
James Wilson saysFebruary 20, 2015 at 12:30 pm
Rossi fan, Pedrosa fan, Crutchlow fan – Woodcote is great! You are going to get some serious speed through that section! Have fun.
Rob saysMarch 3, 2015 at 8:24 pm
Hi
My wife has booked us some tickets to go to this years race. She has given me the seat numbers but she is not sure where they are? Can anybody shed any light and are they likely to be any good?
CCN/CC3/E/0403
(Adult)
CCN/CC3/E/0404
(Adult)
We will be coming up from Cornwall 🙂
Simon Purnell saysMarch 4, 2015 at 8:25 am
Anybody able to help Rob with his seats?
Dewang saysAugust 26, 2015 at 1:20 pm
CCN/CC3 is Club Corner (Block 3). You can see where that is located here https://shop.silverstone.co.uk/PagesPublic/ProductBrowse/VisualSeatSelection.aspx?stadium=SR&product=MGPTBB&campaign=&type=H&productsubtype=MO15
Kelly Smith saysMarch 3, 2015 at 10:44 pm
Hi
I’m booking tickets for my husband and his father. I have the option of Vale or Farm Corner (both priced at £155 the same as general admission). Which would be the better option?
Thank you!
Simon Purnell saysMarch 4, 2015 at 8:22 am
Hi Kelly
My personal choice would be Farm Corner as it has a great view of the start. But Vale is a good spot too so I’m sure they won’t be disappointed either way!
Kelly Smith saysMarch 4, 2015 at 9:41 am
Thanks Simon! Is it worth buying the car parking pass rather than sending them on the train?? The park and ride says no tickets available
Mike saysMarch 4, 2015 at 9:27 pm
If you were just buying a Sunday general admission ticket where would you suggest you sit?
Mike.
Simon Purnell saysMarch 6, 2015 at 11:12 am
Hi Mike,
I’m sure you’ve read on the guide it can be a real scramble to get the best spots. Many fans have been year after year and make a charge for the best spots as soon as the gates open. That aside my personal choice would be Becketts or Vale.
john saysMarch 15, 2015 at 6:31 pm
Hello, if I want to sit on the grass instead of sitting in the seats where would you say is the best place to watch the gp. This is my first time. Also what ticket would I need to buy? This is for the race on Sunday or would it be better to buy seats in the stand.
Many thanks John
Simon Purnell saysMarch 24, 2015 at 9:24 am
Hi John,
If you looking to sit on the Grass you’ll need General Admission tickets. These are fine and there are some great views. However, the best spots are well known by the F1 fans who go year after year and are normally taken very early. A couple of my favourite spots include Vale, Becketts and Farm Curve. Prices for Sunday General Admission are £155 and the cheapest Grandstand tickets are £205.
Gert saysMarch 17, 2015 at 6:49 pm
I couldn’t find an seating plans on the internet. I have booked Becketts, block2 O121,122 are these places any good. Read somewhere that you are far away from track?
Gert
James Wilson saysMarch 23, 2015 at 3:20 pm
Being row ‘O’ this of course means you are in the 15th row back. So you may be far… or further away from the circuit than the 14 rows in front of you, but this means you are higher (think fences!) so may have an improved view anyway. You’ll have a great time Gert!
Gert saysApril 21, 2015 at 7:49 am
Thank you, James for the information. We will have a great time ;), staying on Woodlands campsite!
Cherie saysMarch 18, 2015 at 3:13 pm
Looks like you are in club block 3 4 rows back 🙂
We are a few rows behind you always sit in club block 3 view is fab 🙂
jan saysMarch 30, 2015 at 9:56 am
Hi there the kids have clubbed together and booked our tickets to the F1 in July this year< cant wait as it will be our first time….Just got a few questions to ask,
They have booked us in Stowe A- what's the actual view like from there?
Also I have read that you can do pit walks- is this an extra payment and how much?
Any answers will be much appreciated, thank you in advance 🙂
Simon Purnell saysMarch 30, 2015 at 12:13 pm
Hi Jan,
What a great way to clear the parents out for a house party ;-).
Checkout our where to sit guide on Stowe here
Silverstone held a pit walks last year on the Thursday. Nothing has been announced for this year as yet.
Enjoy your weekend!
Rose saysMay 15, 2015 at 7:26 am
Hi, We have just received our tickets for this years race…….YEH! We have seats Woodcote A – 0147 & 0148. Are these goods seats? and will we have any big screen view from there?
Simon Purnell saysMay 27, 2015 at 9:22 am
Hi Rose,
Congratulations! I’m not sure exactly where you’ll be sitting but these stands are well positioned and not a long way back from the circuit so I’m sure you’ll enjoy the race. Check out our Woodcote guide for pictures and more information.
Dale saysMay 31, 2015 at 10:25 am
hi ive been to a couple of grand prix venues both monza once and spa 3 times all 4 of those were general admission and the view were great can see my photos on my flickr page https://www.flickr.com/photos/52959851@N06/albums . I was wondering how the views compare to there this time though i have booked for luffield block A row G 72 and 73 are they any good also i am bring my little boy was wondering what activities other than racing are there to occupy the younger children hes just about to turn 7 we are staying at woodlands the family section thanks
Simon Purnell saysJune 2, 2015 at 2:41 pm
Hi Dale,
Have you seen our guide on luffield?
Sorry I’m not going to be able to give you much help on what to do to occupy a child of 7, but I’m sure of one thing, it won’t be cheap at Silvertone!!
Can anyone else offer some help on this one?
Gurung saysJune 2, 2015 at 10:55 am
Hi, I am planning to take my son to Silverstone this year (Sun). Having checked the websites, I note that the tickets vary in prices. Can I buy tickets separately? It works out that some have tickets for adults but not children an vice versa. It also works out cheaper that way – £109 for an adult (General Admission) and £52 for a children (General Admission). I will take a bus or buy a park and ride ticket too. Thanks
Simon Purnell saysJune 2, 2015 at 2:24 pm
Hi Gurung
I don’t see a problem doing this with General Admission tickets as there not specific to a location or seat.
Gurung saysJune 2, 2015 at 2:47 pm
Thanks Simon for your advice.
Jason saysJune 29, 2015 at 10:35 am
Hi I’ve purchased general admission tickets for Saturday,I’m taking my 7 year old nephew.
do we get to sit in a grandstand? If not where’s the best place to sit for viewing?
Simon Purnell saysJuly 2, 2015 at 1:11 pm
Hi Jason
Silverstone are only offering roving grandstand seats on Friday. I would give Vale a try if you in early!
Big Al saysJune 29, 2015 at 7:38 pm
Hi Simon. So glad i stumbled on your website, very informative, I’ve read many of the peoples questions and your answers. This is also my 1st time and i have GA tickets for sat and sun too. I gather your best places to go are Vale, Becketts and Farm curve, would it be in that order? Also are you allowed to take in your own fold up chairs, drinks(Alcohol included) and food. looking forward to a great weekend!!!!
Simon Purnell saysJuly 2, 2015 at 1:08 pm
Hi Big AL!
You’ll get adea of your preferred spot from Saturday but i’d certainly recommend the areas you mentioned. You can take chairs food and drink but no glass bottles.
Have a great weekend!
Russ saysJuly 1, 2015 at 2:21 pm
Hi there,
Just stumbled across this helpful post.
I’m only going for race day with a GA ticket.
Reading posts above it’s advised to get there early.
Has anyone got previous experience parking at the circuit? Juts bought a ticket and heard it was better to get the park and ride service..oh well….just hope I ain’t stuck in traffic on the way out (at least not to much).
Is it still recommended to sit here:
” There general admission area Vale is massive and will no doubt have screens. It’s positioned between Stowe corner and Club”
Thanks,
Russ.
Laura Bowen saysJuly 2, 2015 at 5:57 am
Hi Simon,
We’ve managed to get hold of GA tickets (last night) for Friday & Saturday. We’re not up to walking huge distances and I can’t see us getting there at 6am to get the best positions, so where would you say are the best spots to head for a tidy view? Apologies if this has been asked before, I’m rushing now to get everything sorted.
Thanks,
Simon Purnell saysJuly 2, 2015 at 1:01 pm
Hi Laura,
It’s roving grandstand seats on Friday only (excluding Club Corner and Club Silverstone grandstands) so you’ll be able to get a good feel of where to go on Saturday.
John Psota-Jenkins saysJuly 2, 2015 at 9:30 pm
I realise it is extremely late as all the fun starts tomorrow, but wondered if you could help? My wife and family have booked into camping at Woodlands, and I am visiting the track for the first time since I was 18; a long time ago now! Could you recommend a good place to watch the race as we do not have any grand stand or seating preserved. Thank you
Simon Purnell saysJuly 3, 2015 at 8:53 am
Hi John,
Maggots, Vale or Inside of Brooklands bend
Sally saysJuly 16, 2015 at 5:18 pm
I am booking 2016 tickets as a surprise for my partner, and I was wondering whether to do general admission or covered stand, just for the Sunday. Is it worth the extra cost for the stand? I have read that you need to get there early to get the best spot, and this may not be easy as most of the hotels are already booked up but I have managed to find one about 20 miles away, so are we best doing the park and ride and booking it when I buy tickets?
Simon Purnell saysJuly 23, 2015 at 8:37 am
Hi Sally, If you have the budget I’d recommend booking a Grandstand as you are guaranteed a seat in your chosen location. Check out our Where to Sit Guide for more information. You can book Park and Ride tickets nearer the time (April 2016).
Marion saysJuly 31, 2015 at 6:56 pm
Hi I have received my tickets for the MotoGP 2015 race in August, I am sitting at Club Corner seat C 0251, could you tell if the letters run from top to bottom, or bottom to top as would like to know where about we will be siting, and is the stand just before the international pit straight or in front of it. Cheers Mazo46
James Wilson saysAugust 25, 2015 at 10:53 am
Hi Marion
Letters run from A (bottom / front row) up to about N/P/Q depending on the stand. So you’re definitely down low. I think Club Corner runs from low numbers on the right to high numbers on the left (looking at the circuit). I would estimate you being quite far round Club Corner and looking towards the podium.
Please let us know!
James
steve saysAugust 18, 2015 at 2:12 am
Hi Simon:
Wife, son and myself making our first trip to Silverstone in 2016 from US. Looking at the uncovered grandstand seats. What is the best area? What local hotels are there within walking distance from the track. Thank you, my son is 18 and can not wait.
Simon Purnell saysAugust 18, 2015 at 1:09 pm
Hi Steve,
If you’re specifically looking for uncovered seating I’d recommend Vale that looks on to Club Corner. How about a hotel at the circuit! Have you considered Snoozebox?
steve saysAugust 19, 2015 at 1:28 am
Hi Simon:
Thank you for the response. Are the seats at Vale reserved? I will check on Snoozebox. If you would stay in a place like Weedon, what is the best recommendation for getting to the track on race day. Back to the seating, is worth the extra money for the covered granstands and if so where?
Andy saysAugust 25, 2015 at 5:24 pm
Hi,
I’m thinking of booking for the 2016 F1 gp and I was wondering if you can see down the international pits straight from Club Block 2?
Simon Purnell saysAugust 26, 2015 at 12:47 pm
Hi Andy
You can see down the the straight, but it’s limited. You will see the action into Vale corner, the entrance to the pits and the podium so it’s a great spot to sit.
Katrina saysOctober 7, 2015 at 11:01 pm
Hi Simon, I am looking to book the package available for the 4 nights staying at the Snooze hotel with breakfast and evening meal. This is rather expensive as we are also looking at tickets for the 3 days at the international straight Pits, that comes to £2,450. I can not find any reviews on this package for the snooze hotel and wandered if anyone can give some advice? This will be our first time attending F1 but a celebration of birthday and wedding anniversary. Just to also this is a great site and very informative! Many thanks Katrina
Simon Purnell saysOctober 8, 2015 at 8:13 am
Hi Katrina,
I managed to find the following reviews on Trip Advisor, I hope this helps.
Snoozebox Silverstone Reviews
steve saysOctober 12, 2015 at 9:40 pm
Hi Simon, is the British Grand Prix for 2016 July 10 or June 26. Silverstone web had July 10 and Formula 2016 schedule has it June 26. Thank you
Simon saysOctober 21, 2015 at 10:24 pm
Hi was wondering which has the best view of the TV screen woodcote A or B??
Simon Purnell saysOctober 22, 2015 at 8:22 am
Woodcote A
Julie Carr saysOctober 23, 2015 at 11:00 pm
I am coming to F1 next year for 60th birthday what’s better abby 299 ticket or Club A 249 ticket which gives the best view
Eric saysNovember 8, 2015 at 3:19 am
Hi Simon, my mom and dad are taking to me for my first F1. What do you recommend Beckett, Abbey, or Stowe? I want see turns.
Thank you
Eric
Simon Purnell saysNovember 11, 2015 at 3:00 pm
Hi Eric, All are good for views of corners but for different reasons. Becketts gives you a great view of the high speed section. Stowe is often a spot for overtaking after the DRS zone and Abbey is the first corner of the start finish line so great for the start of the race. I wouldn’t rule out Vale either. As ever it largely depends on your budget.
Ella saysNovember 23, 2015 at 11:01 pm
Looking to buy tickets as a Christmas present but don’t want to spend much money, are Saturday standing general admission tickets still a good view if you get there early?
Simon Purnell saysDecember 9, 2015 at 12:32 pm
Hi Ella,
General admission areas do provide good views but the Saturday is almost as busy as Sunday.
Stacy saysNovember 27, 2015 at 2:27 pm
Hi I want to take my hubby and maybe our children 5 & 3 to either F1 or MotoGP. Husband loves both! Please help me choose? Did MotoGP in Valencia before children. Love it but worried it maybe too loud for kids?! Also what location? All help welcome. Thanks
Stacy
Simon Purnell saysDecember 9, 2015 at 12:35 pm
Hi Stacy, I’m sorry to say I’m a bit biased and would choose F1 over MotoGP. I’d recommend taking a look at our Where to Sit section and then check out a couple of the resellers to compare F1 ticket prices.
Jon saysJanuary 7, 2016 at 11:47 am
Hi all, me & my 9 year son are going the brittish gramprix this year but on general admission on the sunday. Could anyone reccomend the best place for us to head to for a good view.? When i have rung the office they reccomended vale or luffield, but i would like to also get advise from people who are regulars to this event & track & be prepared. Any advise i would be very grateful. Kindest Regards Jon
Simon Purnell saysJanuary 15, 2016 at 3:59 pm
Hi Jon, I agree with their recommendations. Anybody else have any recommendations? Top tip is get in early, F1 fans no the best spots and arrive very early to get them!
Lisa saysJanuary 10, 2016 at 4:01 am
Hi Simon
My dad is taking me to Silverstone for the first time for my birthday weekend. Basically he told me to arrange everything and he would give me the credit card to pay for all the expenses. Will be going with my mom and our twins as well so the thing is I have no idea where to start. I was looking at place to sit and I think I like club corner with the podium and all but is it a good place to sit? Any advice for places to stay and parking for the whole weekend. NEED HELP!!!
Simon Purnell saysJanuary 15, 2016 at 3:50 pm
Hi Lisa, Club is a good choice you’ll also get a view of Vale which can offer some good overtaking. Also check-out Beckets and Village. Check out prices here and you can also get discount on Children tickets. There’s a link on the left navigation under Ticket Options to see Children prices.
Kenny saysFebruary 2, 2016 at 9:12 am
Is there an open pit lane walk on a thursday at Silverstone as with some other european tracks? Also is it possible to stand on General admin ticket at Club? Thanks
Simon Purnell saysFebruary 3, 2016 at 10:35 am
Hi Kenny, Looks like it’s only a 3 day event this year (Fri – Sun). There’s an area in front of Vale (next to CLub) for General Admission tickets.
Lia saysFebruary 2, 2016 at 3:23 pm
Hi Simon
I am visiting for the first time this year and have no idea what tickets to buy
I was looking to go for a seating option but being undercover is not an issue. The MAX I can pay is £250 PP for the Sunday ( and maybe Saturday) Is the seating allocated or do you just turn up and take any that are free?
I do not feel the general admission will be appropriate as I will not be able to travel at the crack of dawn (we live approx. 2 hours away)
Do all the stands have refreshments and food available?
Where are the podium celebrations held or any other celebrations/events had after the race
Any other suggestions you have would be great!
Sorry for all the questions just want to gain better understanding before purchasing the tickets
Many thanks
Lia
Simon Purnell saysFebruary 3, 2016 at 10:31 am
Hi Lia,
If you get a chance check out our Where to sit guide for more information. If you’re not worried about covered seating take a look at Club A. Sunday only ticket is £199 and Saturday and Sunday ticket is £249. The Podium is in view from Club, but Club A is the furthest of the stands from the podium. You’ll be given an allocated seat for Sunday and roving for Saturday. Click here for more information on Club and tickets.
Lia saysFebruary 11, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Hi Simon,
Thank you for your reply, I have done some more research and have narrowed it down to either Woodcote A or Club A.
In your opinion which grandstand would you think is better. (I won’t hold you to it :). I am not fussed if the stand is under cover or not.
I wold like to be near to the main atmosphere and like to see the cars fairly close up, both of these are not curtail though. I would really like a bit more help in selecting between the two. Any assistance wold be greatly appreciated
Thank you
Lia
Liz saysFebruary 16, 2016 at 1:48 pm
I have purchased tickets for Sunday for my husband and my elderly (84) father. As far as I can recall these are standing tickets and I am now concerned I have made a mistake and I should book for seating in a stand. Can you offer me any advise on this please.
Thanks
Simon Purnell saysFebruary 17, 2016 at 4:46 pm
Hi Liz, General Admission tickets don’t include reserve seats, is that what you’ve purchased? I’d recommend contacting the re-seller you purchased them through to check your options.
Mark saysMarch 8, 2016 at 1:50 pm
Hiya, I have purchased tickets for the British GP weekend G/A, ( my 1st ) …camping at Woodlands and was wondering on the best vantage points for the Sunday in your opinion and any screen views available in said areas….
Simon Purnell saysApril 5, 2016 at 5:21 pm
Hi Mark, Have you had a look at our ‘Where to Sit Guide‘? If you click on the heading you’ll find more information and picutres.
Alan sidwell saysApril 5, 2016 at 6:52 pm
My friend and I walked the whole circuit last year and sat at different points, we settled for farm curve and luckily enough all the action happened in front of us, I recommend it, fast into it and slow out, lots of room for error lol
Anne saysMarch 18, 2016 at 2:32 pm
Hi, I’m looking at a grandstand seat <£200 for Sunday of the British GP. If I'm interested in seeing some overtaking and a bit more of the cars, is there any grandstand you'd recommend? Was looking at either Farm or Vale, but open to suggestions!
Second question is, what time do car parks and park and ride close on a Sunday?
Simon Purnell saysMarch 18, 2016 at 4:00 pm
Hi Anne,
Totally agree with your choice in stands you may have to pay a little more though. Have you seen our Where to Sit Guide for Silverstone?
Sorry still waiting to hear what’s happening with opening times on parking. We will update the site as soon as we hear back from the operators.
Anne saysMarch 18, 2016 at 6:19 pm
Thanks! My options as of today are Village A, Farm, Club A, or Stowe for £199 or Vale for £149.95 (currently cheaper than GA through Silverstone website).
Anthony Langton saysMarch 24, 2016 at 11:00 pm
so with my me and my mum being F1 fans and her birthday being on the 6th july it would be great to get her tickets! but with it being my first time at Silverstone im unsure how it all works. I see a lot of people talking about stowe, club and pit straight but not seen much about Abbey. what is abbey like for views? also I presume abbey block 1 is the best view as its futher down the pits? thank you:)
Simon Purnell saysApril 5, 2016 at 5:20 pm
Hi Anthony, Please take a look at our ‘Where to Sit Guide‘ for Abbey.
Steve saysMay 29, 2016 at 9:43 am
I’m confused!
We have a 3 day pass and are planning to camp from either Wednesday or Thursday and want to do the pit walk on Thursday…..but there is no info about it.
The page on the Silverstone website is for 2015 (http://www.silverstone.co.uk/news/pit-walk-2015-formula-1-british-grand-prix/) and nothing for this year.
It just says ” ticket holders only” on the schedule, but what tickets?
Simon Purnell saysJune 1, 2016 at 9:15 am
Hi Steve,
This is the information from Silverston…
THURSDAY PIT WALK
Purchase your weekend grandstand tickets by 23:59 May 31 2016 and your booking will be put into a draw to receive Thursday Pit Walk tickets. Customers who have already bought their tickets are already entered!
Tony Divers saysJune 11, 2016 at 11:41 am
Hi
coming to F1 for the first time this year and have booked tickets for Copse A for the full weekend can you tell me if this is a good choice for viewing and can we move around any other areas for any of the days
Simon Purnell saysJune 14, 2016 at 2:12 pm
Hi Tony, Check out our guide to Copse here.. http://www.enterf1.com/british-grand-prix/where-to-sit-at-silverstone/copse. As for seating, if you have a 3 day grandstand ticket, it’s roving in available grandstands on Friday and Saturday and a reserved seat in the selected grandstand on Sunday accept Club Silverstone.
nick saysJuly 4, 2016 at 10:54 am
I have general admin tickets for Saturday and am going with my son (his first GP). Where would the best spot be to sit as we don’t have grand stand tickets.
Simon Purnell saysJuly 4, 2016 at 11:05 am
Hi Nick, It’s all down to personal preference, I enjoy the section in front of the Vale grandstand and Maggots section. The best tip i can give you is get there early and if possible check out the viewing spots during Saturday practice.
Kenny saysJuly 4, 2016 at 11:23 am
Im the same, taking my son to his first GP and my first time at Silverstone. We have a wkend general admin ticket. My plan is to use friday and sat as a roaming reccy of the track and find a spot for sunday then get there early on race day.
nick saysJuly 4, 2016 at 12:33 pm
Hi thanks for getting back. I only have tickets for Saturday so will look at Vale and get there early
It should be a good race after what happened this weekend
Alice saysJuly 4, 2016 at 6:34 pm
Hello, it’s my first time at silverstone and was just wondering a few things. I’ve got GA tickets so planning on taking a camp chair. Am I allowed to bring my own food and alcohol? If not is it expensive to buy there? Other than the racing is there much else happening there? Is there mercy shops ect aswell? Thanks for your help!
Simon Purnell saysJuly 6, 2016 at 10:33 am
Yes shouldn’t be a problem looking at Silverstone FAQ’s but don’t take any glass bottles. It IS expensive at Silverstone for everything!! There’s plenty going on insider and loads or merchants shops too. Have a great time!
Laura martin saysJuly 11, 2016 at 12:30 pm
Hi I have just purchased tickets for next year 2017 in club corner block 1. We have 4 tickets and they all say G and are in the 500s. Do you know where they might be located.
Pete saysJuly 13, 2016 at 1:49 pm
Hi, I’ve been going to Silverstone for many years now and have always bought grandstand weekend tickets. Next year however I’m going to take my kids for Saturday qualifying, so have bought GA tickets for them. I seem to remember that on practice and Qualy days there were some limited grandstands open to GA ticket holders? Is this correct or is my memory failing!?
Simon Purnell saysAugust 18, 2016 at 9:48 am
Hi Pete, 3 day General admission tickets give you roving access on a Friday to certain Grandstand but not on Saturday.
Charlotte saysSeptember 12, 2016 at 4:30 pm
Hello!
Complete F1 virgin trying to book tickets for my boyfriend’s 30th birthday!
Which is better, the Farm Curve, or Stowe? Please help! Thank you X
Simon Purnell saysSeptember 15, 2016 at 9:34 am
Hi Charlotte, Both are good spots. Farm Curve is good for the start and with the changes planned for 2017 both should be good from an overtaking point of view. Farm edges it for me as it’s closer to the main attractions.
Neil Kinsella saysNovember 26, 2016 at 9:24 am
Hi I am thinking of seeing my first ever British grand prix in 2017. Having looked at your great info on site I have decided to try to obtain tickets in the Woodcote stand. I have viewed tickets on offer and there is Woodcote A block 1 and 2 and Woodcote B block 1 and 2. In your opinion is it best to view in A or B and which Block? all the tickets are same price. I also wonder which is the closest to the big screen I see on the video you have posted on your site with regard Woodcote. I would very much appreciate your opinion on this. Neil
Simon Purnell saysNovember 28, 2016 at 10:36 am
Hi Neil, There’s not a lot in it really both have good views. I would recommend Woodcote A Block 1. If you buy through the F1 ticket re-sellers on our site it’s best to request the block at time of booking.
Louise saysNovember 29, 2016 at 2:55 pm
I am trying to book tickets for the MotoGP next year and it’s offering me block 1 CCNCC1J 0539. Are these right at the the far left hand side and if so can you see the vale corner from here. Or would Block 2 B0465 be better for seeing the corner, podium and the pit. Just worried row B would be restricted view with fencing.
Simon Purnell saysNovember 30, 2016 at 12:24 pm
Hi Louise, I’d recommend contacting the ticket re-seller to ask exactly where you’ll be seated. Have you tried Block 3 which is the closest to the corner?
Astrid Duque saysFebruary 23, 2017 at 6:13 pm
Good day we are buying tickets to Becketts Friday-Sunday 2 adult and 1 5 years old child do we have to pay full price or can my son get child ticket for the same zone. I would much appreciate your help/advice. Regards;
Simon Purnell saysFebruary 24, 2017 at 11:45 am
Hi Astrid, Discounted grandstand child tickets are available for children up to 15 years of age (excluding Ultimate, Platinum and Gold Grandstands). Please check out our ticket page here and compare prices with the online re-sellers.
British F1 Tickets
