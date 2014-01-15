If you’ve been sold on the idea of going to the next Formula 1 British Grand Prix, you’ll need to get yourself some tickets. But where do you start? Follow our guide on how to purchase the tickets you need, including when and where to get them from.
The next thing to consider is where to buy from? British Grand Prix tickets are not cheap by any stretch of the imagination so you will want to feel confident about the company you are purchasing from. In reality, there are a handful of ultra safe and perfectly legitimate sellers of F1 tickets on the internet. They all have direct relationships with the Silverstone circuit and are authorised to sell on tickets to the GP weekend. We have built up relationships of our own with these companies over many years and are proud to show them further down this guide. Trust us – you’re money will be safe!
What British Grand Prix tickets should I buy?
This can often confuse people, particularly first timers to the British Grand Prix, or if you are buying them as a gift for a loved one (good on you!). We’ve broken down the decision into three categories below with the cheapest first.
Budget – General Admission Tickets
General admission tickets offer two advantages over any other passes. The first is budget. These are the cheapest tickets for getting into Silverstone as you only gain access to the circuit and not any of the grandstands. This leads us to the second advantage: you’re free to roam. With a general admission ticket you are free to walk the entire outside of the track and enjoy watching from every angle. With Silverstone consisting of so many different type of corners and straights, walking the track (particularly during the Friday practice sessions) is a pleasurable experience any F1 fan would enjoy. Our tip is watching from the entry to the Maggots and Becketts corners or around the Luffield area for the longest view of the cars. Check out the videos below which were both shot from general admission fans! Awesome!
|Prices (at time of writing):
|£155 – Adult – Fri, Sat & Sun
|£135 – Adult – Sun
|£60 – Adult – Sat
|£40 – Adult – Fri
Family tickets for 2 adults and 2 children on Friday and Saturday’s are also available.
Standard – Grandstand Tickets
If your budget allows for it, we highly recommend picking a grandstand to watch the British Grand Prix from. Not only do you get a reserved seat on race day (avoiding general admission fights for space!), a covered grandstand also offers the perfect protection from the wind and rain that can plague Silverstone on a nice summers afternoon.
Prices vary massively from just under £200 for an adult only Sunday seat, to £465 for a full weekend ticket in the best grandstand the circuit has to offer. To pick which one is the the best for you, read our ‘where to sit at Silverstone‘ guide in full. We detail the best places to watch from and rank them in order of our favourites.
In a nutshell: Club Corner and the International Pit Straight are the central hive of activity of the GP weekend. Club Corner is the final turn on the circuit, with a view of the pit lane entrance and podium in front of you. The International Pit Straight is (you guessed it) opposite the new pit lane with an obvious amount of action taking place there all weekend.
There are other fantastic grandstands and corners on the other side of the circuit but we’ll let you read about those in the guide linked to above.
The final thing to say about British Grand Prix grandstand tickets is they are categorised into bands. That means once you pick a corner/grandstand to sit in, you then get to choose from a selection of prices (known as bands) which dictates how good the view is from each seat. For instance, Club Corner offers 4 different prices based on how far around the corner you are. The lowest band (highest price) has a better view of the podium and pit straight, whilst the higher bands (lower prices) sit you further round the corner with the view of the pits decreasing. This is a fairer way of pricing the tickets and literally just comes down to how much money you have to spend per ticket.
Hey Big Spender! VIP & Hospitality Tickets
If you are lucky enough that budget isn’t your highest priority then it makes sense to enjoy your British GP Formula 1 experience in one of the numerous VIP & Hospitality points around the Silverstone circuit. These range from cosy marquees with a hosted lunch and bar, all the way up to the ultimate VIP package, a British Grand Prix Paddock Club ticket.
You can spend less than a £1,000 on a hospitality ticket, or spend well over £3,000 and live like a celebrity for the day – the choice is yours. Packages are available to view from the links on this page.
OK I’ve made my mind up…
Now where do I buy the tickets?
We think the best place to go is BookF1.com – a British based company, seller of official F1 tickets:
F1 Tickets Resellers
viagogo.com, stubhub.com and seatwave.com are not primarily F1 ticket agencies but they have moved into this area in recent years and have become big players in the industry.
British Grand Prix – Ticket ‘Bands’
When it comes to choosing a grandstand to sit in at Silverstone, you will be presented with a choice of ‘bands’. ‘Bands’ effectively means ‘prices’. The more expensive you choose, the better your seat will be in that specific grandstand. The cheaper bands have a more restrictive view.
Comments(50)
malcolm thomas saysJanuary 15, 2014 at 6:29 pm
what a rip off money grabbers
James Wilson saysJanuary 15, 2014 at 6:48 pm
The British Grand Prix is definitely one of the most expensive to go to Malcolm so I do understand your frustration. There’s more to it though than simply calling it a “rip off”. Silverstone has no state backing unlike many of the Asian races. And with FOM charging more and more for hosting the race, Silverstone’s hands are tied to a degree otherwise they wouldn’t make any money at all.
malcolm thomas saysJanuary 15, 2014 at 6:32 pm
only the rich apply not real race fans
Edmo saysJanuary 15, 2014 at 10:37 pm
Robbing barstewards.! im an avid F1 fan, and would rather watch it on the TV than pay a lump of my hard earned salary….. bout time the money grabbers and profiteers were banned, and it was opened to real fans to enjoy.!
I dont pay to watch the TT races.!
James Wilson saysJanuary 16, 2014 at 9:30 am
The rising costs of the fee owed to FOM for hosting an F1 race is unfortunately a one way ticket upwards. There is no protection for the classic races such at Silverstone, Monza and Spa-Francorchamps – only Monaco seems to have some super status and has no worries about it’s place on the F1 calendar. It’s shame as it’s clearly disappointing so many British F1 fans but there’s no real solution.
David living stone saysJune 22, 2014 at 8:11 pm
It’s a rip off for the British fans who don’t earn a lot or who wanted to take their wife’s there and kids
James Wilson saysJune 23, 2014 at 6:52 am
Hi David. I sympathise with your view, especially from the family perspective as it’s an expensive day out / weekend. In terms of the ticket prices, Silverstone’s hands are more or less tied by the powers in F1 who charge massive race hosting fees. In a world where the richest counties are queueing up to host a GP of their own, Silverstone has to pay F1 astronomical figures for the privilege of keeping it’s race, a burden it has to pass onto the fans.
I recommend taking the family to the F1 test day the week after or perhaps a BTCC meeting which has lots of racing on the bill.
Steve Nunney saysJune 23, 2014 at 2:24 pm
Of the Hospitality VIP locations i.e. lets say Brooklands, Woodcoate and Silverstone 6 which out of these three do you recommend has the best view? Thanks.
Simon Purnell saysJune 23, 2014 at 4:03 pm
Hi Steve, It’s really down to personal preference all the VIP locations you mention are in good spots as you’d expect for paying for VIP treatment. It’s really a matter of what you’d like to see heavy braking acceleration or overtaking at the end of the straight into Brooklands
Kate Robinson saysMarch 25, 2015 at 4:11 am
I’m thinking of buying my boyfriend tickets for his birthday. I haven’t a clue about tickets or the Grand Prix for that matter. I was going to buy him tickets for the general admission on the Saturday. He is quite into the Grand Prix and was just looking for an opinion if that would be a good day and ok type of ticket to choose as I don’t want to go to crazy on ticket prices. Thanks for any help
Simon Purnell saysMarch 26, 2015 at 10:53 am
Hi Kate,
General Admission tickets for Saturday are £88 each. These tickets give you roaming access to all General Admission areas. Saturday is still a busy day as it’s qualifying so will be close to capacity based on past years. Another option is to go on Friday where General Admission tickets can be used in the majority of Grandstands accept Club Corner and Club Silverstone. Prices are £67 each and you will get to see 2 F1 practise sessions.
Michelle saysJuly 8, 2015 at 7:26 am
Hi everyone, I want to also buy tickets for my boyfriend who is a massive F1 fan. Limited money so think it will have to be general admission tickets for Silverstone in 2016. I love the idea of the Friday- Sunday ticket as I think its worth it in terms of money. So does this mean you can roam around on the Friday with these tickets? And then Saturday and Sunday you then have to stay in one area? And is the view any good with this kind of ticket? Any help would be much appreciated 🙂 Thank you
Simon Purnell saysJuly 23, 2015 at 8:46 am
Hi Michelle, With General Admission ticket you are free to enter any of the General Admission areas from Friday to Sunday. But you will find on race day the keenest of the F1 fans will arrive very early and take up the most desired spots. You will be able enter certain Grandstands for Friday practice.
Jack saysAugust 28, 2015 at 3:56 pm
GA is a great option. For two of you it will be great. Book a Cheap Campsite (Dadford Road is our option because its cheap and very close the circuit and has proper toilets and showers) and GA allows free roaming throughout the 3 days including Grandstand Access on Friday.
Saturday is a busy day but by no means are you restricted, make sure you arrive around 8-9 to get your spot for Qualifying.
Sunday (by this point you will hopefully have been round the track at LEAST once and you will now know your favourite spot for the race, our personal favourite is Woodcote because it has tiered concrete GA area which makes it easy for people to view the action) Get there early gates open at 6am be in the queue for the gate closest to your desired spot by half 5 at the latest, make sure you have a fold up chair, when the gates open grab your spot, put your chairs down and whatever else you brought, enjoy the support races and enjoy the F1.
Its daunting, but it makes a lot of sense once you have tried it! Honestly the only thing that you should be worried about it being dedicated to getting up early and commit to finding a good spot!
Neil saysAugust 28, 2015 at 9:02 pm
Hello, do you know if I can buy a weekend grandstand ticket (2016) for the family, 2 Adults and 2 children (7 and 10 years)? If so, is it cheaper then buying individual tickets? Hope you can help? Many thanks.
Simon Purnell saysSeptember 14, 2015 at 11:39 am
H Neil, There are no family tickets on sale but it is possible to get discounted Children tickets during the Early Bird offer period. Have you tried Bookf1 to see what’s available? The current Early Bird offer runs up until 23rd September.
Michelle saysSeptember 1, 2015 at 2:40 pm
Jack that’s brilliant, thank you for your help and Simon thanks for your help too.
I’ve ended up buying the General Admission Friday to Sunday so my boyfriend gets to spend plenty of time there, its going to be such an amazing surprise for him, know he will love it 🙂
The only problem is neither me or the boyfriend like camping, I so wish we did as it would make life easier.
I’m trying to get a hotel nearby from Thursday 23rd June for the 4 nights, but obviously don’t want to pay stupid money. Its so difficult, I bought the tickets not thinking about how to get there and back each day and where we would stay. I’ll have to keep on with that search. EEK!
Loving the forum 🙂
Fiona Stuart saysOctober 11, 2015 at 8:03 pm
Hi, I’m thinking of getting a 3 day GA ticket & going down from Cumbria with my aunty, taking my caravan. Is it a suitable place to take a 3 1/2 year old F1 fan (Alice) do folk take younger kids? cheers
Simon Purnell saysOctober 12, 2015 at 12:21 pm
Hi Fiona
No problem with taking Children, there’s always been a wide range of ages from my experience.
Jenny West saysNovember 2, 2015 at 6:54 pm
Hi all,
I have no idea about F1, but my partner loves it. It’s a big birthday next year, so I’m thinking of getting him (well, us, I suppose!) 2016 tickets. I know they’ll be expensive, and whilst I don’t want to spend a fortune, I’m prepared for it to be pricey. I’m just looking for some advice on the best options, so any ideas would be gratefully received.
I’d like for it to be a whole weekend event, but am not sure whether I should buy tickets and accommodation separately, or buy some sort of package deal and, if so, which one I should go for. In people’s experience, are packages, including accommodation, transport to/from the venue, and some food, worth doing, or is it better to arrange the different elements yourself?
My other question relates to watching the race itself. Are there particular places that are better to watch from than others and, if so, which one should I go for?
Sorry, I know that’s a lot of questions, but I really have no idea what I’m doing, and don’t want to do the wrong thing. I would really like to make it a special weekend, so would be really grateful for any advice anyone has. Thank you!
Jenny
Sue saysNovember 28, 2015 at 10:51 am
Am thinking of buying grandstand tickets for my husband and me but we also want to take our 4 year old. Therefore my question is if you’re buying grandstand tickets does the little one have to pay too? I know they are free for general admission. I’m just a bit confused. Thanks.
Simon Purnell saysDecember 9, 2015 at 12:56 pm
Hi Sue, Discounted grandstand child tickets are available for children up to 15. The discount is pretty good, for example adult ticket for Becketts on Sunday is £249 and a child is £133. Checkout Bookf1.com to view prices and select ‘Show Child Tickets’ in the left navigation.
Michelle saysFebruary 8, 2016 at 12:36 pm
Hi there
So tickets booked, hotel booked .. EXCITED !!! What’s the best option for parking? Would you recommend buying the weekend car park pass? Or doing the park and ride option? Any parking advice would be very useful, we are staying in a hotel 30 minutes from the venue. Many thanks Michelle
Ange saysApril 17, 2016 at 1:26 pm
Hello,
I’m wondering for the General admission ticket on friday, is it possible at all to meet any of the drivers? Thank you
Simon Purnell saysApril 19, 2016 at 9:59 am
You can see them on the track 😉
Ange saysApril 22, 2016 at 9:07 pm
ok. thank you.
Julian saysMay 16, 2016 at 8:02 pm
I was wondering if anyone can give me information on the format for the practice on the Friday, due to work I can not go on the weekend, but was considering taking my son on the Friday to get his first taste of an F1 car.
Is it just a practice day for the F1 cars or are there others out as well, any ideas on what time the track opens, if there is an area to meet the drivers for photos/autographs? How long would the practice sessions last for?
Any information would be greatly appreciated please!!
James Wilson saysMay 17, 2016 at 9:25 am
Hi Julian. Here is the Friday schedule from a previous year. The track activity will be very very similar although it’s not the 50th anniversary this year so don’t expect that parade!
Formula One Practice 1 10:00 – 11:30
GP2 Practice Session 12:00 – 12:45
Promoter Activity 50th GP Demonstration Parade 12:50 – 13:05
Formula One Practice 2 14:00 – 15:30
GP2 Qualifying Session 15:55 – 16:25
Formula One Press Conference – Press Room 16:00 – 17:00
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 16:45 – 17:30
GP3 Practice Session 17:50 – 18:35
Julian saysMay 17, 2016 at 11:18 am
Hi James,
Thank you very much for that information, I think that confirms my attendance along with my son who will be excited to see this all for the very first time, thanks again for taking the time to reply.
James Wilson saysMay 17, 2016 at 11:20 am
At only £40 a ticket it’d be rude not to Julian!
Tickets: https://goo.gl/oGGYS7
Enjoy!
Neil Atkinson saysJuly 6, 2016 at 12:51 pm
Hi,
This is my first time for the actual race day. I have grandstand tickets in Club A. What time should i aim to get to the circuit on raceday and do you get to pick where you park (i have a permit), if so, which is best? thank you
Simon Purnell saysJuly 7, 2016 at 8:13 am
Hi Neil, If you have a permit you should have details on where to go. If not I’d recommend contacting your ticket reseller for more information. Difficult to say what time to arrive your seats are obviously guaranteed. I would just recommend you leave more time than you think it will take!! Sorry it’s very difficult to comment on recommended travel time.
Guy McIntyre saysJuly 27, 2016 at 3:58 pm
Early bird prices for the 2017 race, do you know when these go up? I went this year with my 9 year old son for the first time. Sat at Stowe B grandstand, it was amazing! Want to go again and thinking GA this time but we have a 2 hour drive to the circuit so as you’d appreciate its an early start for my son. Are there any other areas for the Sunday that will give us good views even though we won’t be getting there until 7.30-8 ish? Thank you
Simon Purnell saysJuly 28, 2016 at 2:07 pm
Hi Guy, Tickets are on sale already! British Grand Prix Tickets. The area in Vale is good for General Admission tickets holders.
Julie saysAugust 8, 2016 at 7:24 am
Hi, I’ve read through all the comments and they’re all really helpful thank you.
Could you tell me which is the best grandstand in the silver grandstand option please? I don’t fancy standing / uncovered for the whole weekend!
Also, can anyone suggest any campsites for a camper van too please?
Thank you
Simon Purnell saysAugust 18, 2016 at 9:44 am
Hi Julie, If you’re looking for an undercover Grandstand in the Silver band I’d recommend Copse. As for camping at Silverstone, check out our guide here.. http://www.enterf1.com/british-grand-prix/camping-at-british-grand-prix-silverstone
Laura saysSeptember 5, 2016 at 6:08 pm
Hi! I’ve been thinking of buying tickets for 2017, first time, however can only make Sat/Sun. Is it worth buying a Fri-Sun ticket, is there much around on Sat? Or shall I just go for a Sunday ticket?
Also, can’t decide whether to buy GA or a grandstand ticket, is there much going on around the circuit if getting GA? Would like to buy some merchandise at least, need to get food etc. Thank you in advance!
Simon Purnell saysSeptember 15, 2016 at 9:38 am
Hi Laura, I’d recommend going Saturday and Sunday and if possible staying at Silverstone. Camping is a great way to enjoy the weekend atmosphere. I’d always recommend booking a Grandstand if you can afford the extra cost. A guaranteed seat takes a lot of pressure form finding the right spot and you can avoid the early start.
Sue saysOctober 24, 2016 at 7:19 am
Can anybody tell me if f1 tickets from silverstone (silverstone.co.uk) are genuine tickets please
Simon Purnell saysOctober 25, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Yes they are
NickyB saysOctober 25, 2016 at 3:17 am
I am planning a trip to the UK in 2018 (yes 2018) and need to have a firm idea of:
1 – Specific date for the Sunday race
2 – Grandstand seat for best view
3 – Is it best to drive and park or catch the bus from say Banbury or Oxford (which will help determine where I stay)
I know its a long way off but the UK visit (from Australia) is complex and needs to be built around the date of the race. Any help appreciated.
An old revver!
Simon Purnell saysDecember 8, 2016 at 4:17 pm
Hi Nicky, Did you mean 2018? Sorry I haven’t got back to you but they’ve only just announced 2017 dates! As for where to sit please check out our track guide here
kelly saysNovember 13, 2016 at 2:37 pm
hi guys
your site is awesome for novices like me who have no idea how any of this works.
Please can you tell me if I buy a grandstand ticket (motgp not f1 but its silverstone) what in your opinion is the best view to buy and also with weekend grandstand tickets on the Friday and Saturday can you still ‘roam’ or do you have to stay in your allocated area at all times?
thanks guys
🙂
Simon Purnell saysDecember 8, 2016 at 4:15 pm
Hi Kelly, Thank you! There’s less choice for the MotoGP compare to F1. But, I understand Abbey and Village A, B are very good Grandstands. If you choose a General Admission ticket head for Stowe corner. Try BookF1 for tickets here.
dipak patel saysNovember 29, 2016 at 11:29 am
Hi , can someone let me know , if Friday practice sessions is worth going to as opposed to the Sunday .
Can afford Friday hospitality package or a Sunday general admission ticket .
Simon Purnell saysNovember 30, 2016 at 12:26 pm
It’s clearly not going to be as exciting as Saturday or Sunday but should still offer plenty of action. With the changes for 2017 I would expect the teams to make full use of the practice sections to get the ultimate set-up for qualifying and the race.
Brian saysDecember 13, 2016 at 7:29 pm
Hi guys,
Thanks for all the help i got reading the comments. just wondering if i got a grandstand seat for sunday do i still get to roam around the same as general admission or am i confined to that grandstand?
Thank you again
Simon Purnell saysDecember 19, 2016 at 4:36 pm
Hi Brian, Yes the General Admission is open entry, so no problem with having a wander round the track.
Margaret saysDecember 22, 2016 at 2:46 pm
Hi, we’re booking for 2017 but not sure what grandstand we’d prefer. We looked at options last night and are considering Abbey but don’t want to be disappointed. The seats we were being offered were Block 3 only and I read reviews about no TV screens near that end of Abbey. We’d pay the price for the International pit straight if we thought it was well worth it, but I have a feeling that there could be just as good grandstands/corners that we could be in where we’d get as much action. We’d be looking for overtaking or areas where the cars might run off the track (basically some action and excitement), should we be thinking more DRS zones and possibly Village B or Luffield A? So bearing in mind we’d pay the IPS price if it was worth it, what would be the next best option (that is still available)?
Simon Purnell saysDecember 23, 2016 at 11:12 am
Hi Margaret, I’ve just check Abbey availability and can see Block 1 and 2 have are now sold out. I’d recommend looking at Club corner. You can see last final corners, the pit entry and the podium. Other options are Vale and Village. I have to say some of the best Grandstands are already sold out are very close to selling out so I’d recommend booking soon.
British F1 Tickets
