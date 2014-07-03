How do you intend to travel to the British Grand Prix? Many fans choose to drive to Silverstone by car and information regarding that is detailed below. For those of you who do not own a car or want to avoid the queues, there are numerous public transport options for you to consider.

Is there a coach or bus service?

Yes! MegaBus provide a bus service from all the major towns and cities around the UK and acts as a fantastic “no hassle” way to arrive and depart from Silverstone. Kick back and relax on the bus with other budding F1 fans whilst others take their chances with the busy car parks.

To see if MegaBus picks up from your town or city, be sure to check out our British Grand Prix coach/bus information page here.

Taking the train

Silverstone is pretty much equidistant between Northampton, Milton Keynes and Banbury train stations (30 minutes roughly). Shuttle buses run from Northampton and Milton Keynes stations and are payable on the day (sorry, we’re not sure how much this costs but it won’t be an outrageous amount).

I want to drive to the circuit

Silverstone encourages fans to use the two Park & Ride services as a way to avoid the massive congestion around the circuit. There are two sites: M1 and M40 and are considerably cheaper than parking at the circuit which is not free.

More information about parking your car at the circuit and the Park & Ride scheme can be found here.

British Grand Prix by Helicopter

Silverstone Helicopters provide return Helicopter journeys for the Formula 1, British Grand Prix.

The helicopter is a AS355 twin engine helicopter with seating capacity for 5 people per flight. Only twin engine helicopters are allowed to use the Silverstone airfield for the grand prix. This has increased the prices charged considerably.

Helicopter shuttles will be operated from a helipad in Bicester to the Silverstone Heliport.

Prices per person are from £820 +VAT, based on a minimum of 4 people traveling.