How do you intend to travel to the British Grand Prix? Many fans choose to drive to Silverstone by car and information regarding that is detailed below. For those of you who do not own a car or want to avoid the queues, there are numerous public transport options for you to consider.
Is there a coach or bus service?
Yes! MegaBus provide a bus service from all the major towns and cities around the UK and acts as a fantastic “no hassle” way to arrive and depart from Silverstone. Kick back and relax on the bus with other budding F1 fans whilst others take their chances with the busy car parks.
To see if MegaBus picks up from your town or city, be sure to check out our British Grand Prix coach/bus information page here.
Taking the train
Silverstone is pretty much equidistant between Northampton, Milton Keynes and Banbury train stations (30 minutes roughly). Shuttle buses run from Northampton and Milton Keynes stations and are payable on the day (sorry, we’re not sure how much this costs but it won’t be an outrageous amount).
I want to drive to the circuit
Silverstone encourages fans to use the two Park & Ride services as a way to avoid the massive congestion around the circuit. There are two sites: M1 and M40 and are considerably cheaper than parking at the circuit which is not free.
More information about parking your car at the circuit and the Park & Ride scheme can be found here.
British Grand Prix by Helicopter
Silverstone Helicopters provide return Helicopter journeys for the Formula 1, British Grand Prix.
The helicopter is a AS355 twin engine helicopter with seating capacity for 5 people per flight. Only twin engine helicopters are allowed to use the Silverstone airfield for the grand prix. This has increased the prices charged considerably.
Helicopter shuttles will be operated from a helipad in Bicester to the Silverstone Heliport.
Prices per person are from £820 +VAT, based on a minimum of 4 people traveling.
Compare British Grand Prix Ticket Prices with – Book F1 – GooTickets – GP Ticket Shop – F1 Hospitality
Comments(14)
Linda saysJuly 3, 2014 at 7:56 pm
I’m arriving at wolverton station going to Silverston on 5th July.
Does anyone know if there is a shuttle from wolverton train station or a suitable taxi company to use?
Simon saysJuly 4, 2014 at 9:47 am
Hi Linda,
It might be better to head to Milton Keynes, which I believe is the next stop. Stagecoach are running return coaches to Silverstone from there.
John saysOctober 26, 2014 at 5:56 am
Will there be shuttle buses from Milton Keynes to Silverstone Circuit on 2 July returning 6 July?
Simon saysNovember 4, 2014 at 10:19 am
Hi John
There has been in the past so I have no reason to think otherwise
Thanks
Simon
Lesley saysFebruary 14, 2015 at 1:50 pm
Could you advise if there is public transport on 5th July to Silverstone from Cherwell Valley Hotel or what is the best and quickest option. Thankyou
James Wilson saysFebruary 16, 2015 at 10:14 am
Hi Lesley.
I would contact the hotel directly regarding this as they will be best placed to advise you.
Thanks!
James
Adrian saysJuly 4, 2016 at 2:41 pm
James,
im going on Sunday to the race from MK, what time would you suggest leaving home ??
thanks
Simon Purnell saysJuly 6, 2016 at 10:35 am
Early!! gates open at 6 and car parks open about 30 minutes before that.
Mrs tills saysJune 8, 2015 at 8:48 pm
We are staying in Towcester for the Grand Prix weekend, can anyone please advise how to travel to and from the silverstone circuit and Towcester.
Simon Purnell saysJune 18, 2015 at 9:13 am
Here’s a link for local bus services. Have you tried a local Taxi company? Cybernet Cars run Taxis to Silverstone (Tel 01908 263263)
Ankur Mittal saysJuly 2, 2015 at 12:39 pm
Hi Everyone,
I have opted for Megabus service from London to Silverstone. But I am not sure how far is the circuit from where I am going to get down. Is it walkable distance from Silverstone bus station?
Thanks in advance!
Simon Purnell saysJuly 2, 2015 at 12:58 pm
Silverstone village is a short distance from the National Pit straight entrance.
Richard Farrell saysJanuary 28, 2017 at 10:43 am
hi im stopping in banbury for whole weekend . what the best bus service to get there and back . i want to arrive at the track early.
Simon Purnell saysFebruary 4, 2017 at 1:49 pm
Hi Richard, I don’t believe there’s a direct bus. Have you thought about using the Park and Ride service from the M40?
British F1 Tickets
F1 Testing 2017 – Barcelona Tickets Schedule and Hospitality
Winter Testing for the 2017 F1 Season has yet to be confirmed. 2016 saw a return to Barcelona for 8…
How & when to book
Going to the race