If you truly want to embrace the British Grand Prix then a weekend ticket is the way to go. The hardcore F1 fans turn up to Silverstone as early as Wednesday or Thursday for a 4 or 5 day party whilst enjoying the entire track time the schedule offers over the 3 day weekend.

But where do you want to stay? There are two real accommodation options for you to ponder:

If you don’t mind getting down and dirty with thousands of like minded British F1 fans, the we highly recommend the Silverstone camping experience!

There are numerous camp sites right next to the circuit. Some posh, some not so posh. For people that don’t want any of the hassle camping can bring, there are even companies who offer fully pre-erected tents with all camping equipment included. Sound cool? Read our highly acclaimed British Grand Prix camping guide right here.

So you’ve scrolled straight past the camping paragraphs and want to know how viable booking a Silverstone will be on British GP weekend. Well it’s pretty difficult! But if you are prepared to drive up to 20 miles from the circuit then actually your options dramatically increase.

Check out our Silverstone hotels guide which has a search form and descriptions of all the relatively close by lodgings.

Silverstone Snoozebox

If you’ve heard about these snazzy Snoozebox rooms at the circuit, they can be booked via the official Silverstone website. They offer a minimum 4-day package (at £1500!) and you must have a full weekend ticket to be able to bag yourself a room. You either have to book your F1 tickets through the Silverstone website, or if you have already bought them elsewhere then perhaps email them directly to see if you can arrange a room.

Email: enquiries@snoozebox.com

The Silverstone Snoozebox Hotel is available for holders of a 3 day ticket only and is subject to a minimum 4 night stay. You can book a Snoozy Room or Snoozebox room online. Prices are inclusive of full English breakfast, and three course evening supper on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Please note a parking pass does not need to be purchased if a Snoozebox hotel room is booked. Snoozebox hotel will be sent customer contact details in order to fulfil customer requirements. For more information about The Silverstone Snoozebox Hotel, please click here.

Private Accommodation at Silverstone

Looking for some a place to rent over the weekend? How about this..

A lovely cottage annex , 6 miles from Silverstone in the picturesque ironstone cottage of Eydon.

It has its own entrance , sitting room , kitchen , three double bedrooms , shower room plus family bathroom . Off road parking is available as required . The village is lucky to have a great pub The Royal Oak pub a stroll away.

Sleeps 6

Breakfast and lift can be arranged at an extra cost.

Price depends on number of occupants but is about £250 per night.

