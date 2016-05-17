WIN – Lewis Hamilton Spanish Grand Prix Cap

We are giving away an Official 2016 Lewis Hamilton – Spanish Grand Prix Cap in Burgundy.

How can I win?

Entering this competition takes less than a minute. Simply follow the instructions below and you’re in the hat to win the hat!

‘Like‘ our Facebook page: Facebook.com/enterF1 ‘Share‘ the competition Facebook post: click here Complete the form below

We’ll pick a winner at random on Tuesday, 7th June, 2016

The winner will either be contacted via Facebook or email and asked to get in touch via email to arrange your postal details to receive the prize.

The winner is Luke Carly

Your Name

Your Email

What Grand Prix did Max recently win?

Please keep me updated with new F1 Competitions.

Check out our F1 Competitions page for all the latest F1 prizes and giveaways, all in one place! Make sure you subscribe to make sure you never miss a competition again.