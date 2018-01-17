Logo

What’s new for Formula 1 in 2018?

Posted: January 17, 2018

F1 technical rules

A number of technical changes have made for the 2018 season starting with changes to regulations regarding a loophole in the 2017 regulations that allowed teams to develop the centre of the car which lead to T-wings and the shark-finned engine covers.

For 2018 the regulations have been tightened and the use of T-wings and shark fins outlawed.

The main change which has caused a lot of controversy is the introduction of the halo. This will provide extra cockpit protection to improve driver safety. The halo has a centre pillar in front of the driver with a loop around the drivers head.

Teams are allowed to modify the surface so we may see some new aero elements during the season.

F1 sporting regulations for 2018

For the 2018 season, drivers are only allowed 3 engines over the 21 races. In 2017 the drivers were allowed 4 engines over 20 races. How this will affect performance and pace will be interesting to see. But clearly engines will not be pushed to the maximum across the full race, which could cause some frustration to drivers and fans!

The new engine regulation will undoubtedly lead to more grid penalties which has lead to a simpler penalty system for 2018. Now drivers who have amassed a 15 or more grid penalties will simply start at the back of the grid. If more than one driver has 15 or more grid penalties they will line up in the order they received the penalties.

Tyre choice for the new Formula one season could get interesting with a further choice of tyre compounds. A new pink marked hypersoft tyre and a super hard tyre will be introduced. The super hard will take on the orange mark and the hard tyre will have an ice blue marking. The total number of dry weather compounds for 2018 is seven. Teams will now choose three dry weather compounds for each race.

Circuit changes for 2018

France and Germany return for the 2018 season making a total of 21 races with Malaysia being dropped from the calendar.

France returns to the F1 calendar after 10 years with the race being held at the Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille. The Paul Ricard circuit last hosted an F1 race in 1990.

The German grand prix will be held at Hockenheim on 22nd July.


Full list of race..

Dates Venue Formula 1 Grand Prix
25th March Melbourne Australia
8th April Shanghai China
15th April Sakhir Bahrain
29th April Baku Azerbaijan
13th May Barcelona Spain
27th May Monaco Monaco
10th June Montreal Canada
24th June Le Castellet France
1st July Spielberg Austria
8th July Silverstone Great Britain
22nd July Hockenheim Germany
29th July Budapest Hungary
26th August Spa Francorchamps Belgium
2nd September Monza Italy
16th September Singapore Singapore
30th September Sochi Russia
7th October Suzuka Japan
21st October Auston USA
28th October Mexico City Mexico
11th November Sao Paulo Brazil
25th November Yas Marina Abu Dhabi



