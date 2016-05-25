Logo

Taking a stroll around the Monaco Grand Prix

Posted: May 25, 2016 By: Categories: Blog No comments

“There are seven winners of the Monaco Grand Prix on the starting line today, and four of them are Michael Schumacher.”
– Murray Walker

As the barriers went up, the advertising hoardings fixed in place and the Meccano style grandstands meticulously put together – we took a look around the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekends prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

WhatsApp-Image-20160510_11

WhatsApp-Image-20160510_10

WhatsApp-Image-20160510_9

WhatsApp-Image-20160510_8

WhatsApp-Image-20160508_7

WhatsApp-Image-20160508_6

WhatsApp-Image-20160508_4

WhatsApp-Image-20160508_5

WhatsApp-Image-20160508_2

And a McLaren 570S outside the hotel for good measure…

WhatsApp-Image-20160508

Here’s Formula 1’s official video on the history of the Monaco GP:

We can’t wait for the weekend to begin!

 

, ,

Post a comment