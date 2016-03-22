RAW footage of Alonso’s monster crash at Australian Grand Prix

Raw footage of Fernando Alonso’s enormous crash at the weekends has emerged on YouTube. It’s filmed by a fan on the inside of turn 3 and goes to show how close spectators can get to the edge of the Albert Park circuit.
After the initial contact between Alonso and Gutierrez, both cars disappear into a huge cloud of smoke and dust, but you can see Alonso’s McLaren spearing into the air during his second barrel roll. Very, very lucky boy…
Photos show just how big this accident really was:
