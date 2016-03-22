RAW footage of Alonso’s monster crash at Australian Grand Prix

Raw footage of Fernando Alonso’s enormous crash at the weekends has emerged on YouTube. It’s filmed by a fan on the inside of turn 3 and goes to show how close spectators can get to the edge of the Albert Park circuit.

After the initial contact between Alonso and Gutierrez, both cars disappear into a huge cloud of smoke and dust, but you can see Alonso’s McLaren spearing into the air during his second barrel roll. Very, very lucky boy…



Photos show just how big this accident really was:

This @suttonimages pic of Alonso's crash might just be the sport photo of the year #F1 pic.twitter.com/srRWpafAPk — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) March 21, 2016

Alonso would not have survived Melbourne crash 15 years ago, says Max Mosley https://t.co/SYgYDtx7j6 #F1 pic.twitter.com/qEVQH1N7zE — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 22, 2016

Proper pics have emerged of Alonso's horrible Australia crash. Here's to modern F1 safety… https://t.co/fYbggMVZMf pic.twitter.com/v54aSeYqHW — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) March 21, 2016

Gutierrez was “very scared and worried” when he first saw Alonso’s car after their crash #F1 https://t.co/5hkRqLRPa3 pic.twitter.com/rxZALMp9XA — F1i (@F1icom) March 21, 2016

What was it like inside that McLaren? Watch Fernando Alonso's #AusGP crash reaction #F1 https://t.co/xDaqZYegbt — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2016