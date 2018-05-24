WIN Lewis Hamilton Monaco Special Edition Cap Competition

We are giving away an Official Monaco Lewis Hamilton Special Edition Cap.

With Lewis Hamilton leading the 2018 table he’s surely the favourite to win the 2018 Monaco Race. With 2 previous wins under his belt in 2008 and 2016. Lewis will be hoping to complete the hat trick of wins to equal Nico Rosberg, Jackie Stewart and Stirling Moss.

How can I win?

Simply follow the instructions below and you’re in the hat to win the hat!

Like‘ our Facebook page: Facebook.com/enterF1 Complete the form below..

Competition is now closed – The winner is Simon Gray from Manchester

We’ll pick a winner at random on Tuesday, 12th June 2018

The winner will either be contacted via Facebook or email and asked to get in touch via email to arrange your postal details to receive the prize.

Check out our F1 Competitions page for all the latest F1 prizes and giveaways, all in one place! Make sure you subscribe to make sure you never miss a competition again.